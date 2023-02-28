Emily Elizabeth appears to be enjoying the vacation of dreams in Mexico, and it appears she never sees snow with the way she’s been spending her February.

Of course, the stunning influencer has really stolen the show in her pictures with bikini shots galore, including the most recent, which showed her in a white ensemble.

Emily stood in front of a refreshing pool with a view of the ocean and greenery in the distance, looking like she was certainly living her best life.

She looked off to the side and smiled confidently as she showed off her toned figure in the white bikini that featured a chain along the halter neck and string bottoms that had a slightly thicker strap than usual.

The white color of the bikini made her bronzed tan look even more glowing, and she added to that glow with several small gold bracelets and a necklace. Her makeup featured black eyeliner and a light pink, glossy lip.

Emily wore her blonde hair in braided pigtails and appeared to be wearing a straw hat around her neck that was just visible behind her back.

She simply captioned the shot with a picture of the Mexican flag.

Emily Elizabeth has been enjoying a holiday at the Cuixmala Casitas resort in Mexico

She’s staying at the Cuixmala Casitas, an eco-resort running along the Pacific coastline near Guadalajara.

The luxury accommodation won the Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards from 2017-2021, and it was featured in Architectural Digest as one of The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

The buildings are all orange and massive, with lots of villas available to rent for several people, so it’s the perfect place to plan a girl’s trip or a birthday celebration.

Also available are smaller houses for one guest and going up to six guests that feature private entrances, a shared swimming pool, wifi, and air conditioning.

The resort claims on its website, “Cuixmala is an extraordinary haven; a luxury eco-resort where the boundaries separating humankind from nature are dissolved.”

Judging from the balcony views Emily has shared, she’s basically in paradise, leaving followers green with envy.

Emily wore a black string bikini while showing off the villa

Emily has shared other bikini shots from her stay, with one showing her in a black bikini of a similar style to her white one.

Her swimsuit was a more basic bikini look, but she was sure to throw the straw hat on her head to protect her from the intense Mexican sun.

Emily had her hair in braided pigtails again and it looked as if it might have been the same day. With how often she loves to post swimsuit pictures, it’s likely she brought along several bikinis for the trip.

Stay tuned to Emily’s Instagram as she is sure to post more Mexican holiday pictures coming up.