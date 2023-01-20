Every day is a vacation when you are Emily Elizabeth.

The model and globetrotter has appeared to be constantly on the move, hitting stops in New York, California, and Turks and Caicos in recent weeks.

For a recent post shared on her Instagram Story, Emily mixed a casual vibe with a chic vibe for a gorgeous shot.

The stylish energy came with Emily’s yellow string bikini. She wore a matching set of tops and bottoms, with a stringy top and bottoms featuring supportive straps.

The influencer added a casual baseball cap to the look, which also served to protect her face from harmful UV rays.

Although Emily’s face was covered mainly by the hat, her smile was apparent. Emily looked to be glowing with diamond studs in her ears. She sat on a green and white striped towel with suntan lotion nearby in the sand.

Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, which made her sun protection choices that much more important.

Emily Elizabeth rocks Calvin Klein set

Emily had a Calvin Klein moment earlier this month, debuting a stripped-down look with a new hair color.

Although the hair color wasn’t completely different, it did appear darker in the shared content.

Like Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss before her, Emily took a chance to pose in the American designer’s attire. She sat on a stool in front of a neutral-colored wall, smiling at the camera with natural light gracing her face.

Emily rocked the highly popular Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette in grey, which has a price tag of $30.

She also wore a Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong, retailing for $20.

As Emily revealed in her caption that accompanied the post, the picture showed her “darker hair days.”

Emily’s promotions might have helped her with moving costs after she relocated to a new city.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving

The New York native has always seemed to be on the go, but she still needed a home base. As she revealed in September, she chose New York to be her central location after living in California briefly.

Emily offered a code and plugged Roadway Moving, the company that helped her with her cross-country move.

Her caption read, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!🤪 use my code ‘therealemily10’ for 10% off your next move!”

The social media star has shown her impulsiveness when it comes to moving, and fans can only imagine where she might go next.