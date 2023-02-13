Emily Elizabeth enjoyed a delicious pink cake, and though it wasn’t her birthday, that didn’t stop her from indulging in some sugary icing.

The influencer dipped her finger in the cake and sampled a taste of the delectable treat decorated with large, gold candles.

In the background were a bunch of pink balloons, seeming as if somebody in her household was definitely enjoying a birthday. Although, who says you can’t eat cake every day of the year?

She wore a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a white T-shirt that showed off a bit of her toned tummy. She sat on top of what appeared to be a bed and wore a crown on her head to add to the birthday girl image.

Emily’s makeup included a swipe of mascara, darker eyebrows, and light pink lipgloss. For her hair, she chose to wear her blonde tresses half-up in a clip.

She made sure her followers knew she wasn’t celebrating her birthday, writing in the caption, “want some ? 🎂 @sweetdreamsbakeryoc (also it’s not my birthday).”

Emily Elizabeth endorses Sweet Dreams Bakery

Emily was advertising Sweet Dreams Bakery in her post, located in Orange County, California.

She even made an appearance on their Instagram page with a farther away shot of her sitting on a striped chair and looking lovingly at the sweet treat.

Sweet Dreams Bakery owner Rebecca Ruland started her baking company during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and it took off from there.

Though she still bakes cakes from her house in Irvine, California, according to the “Our Story” tab on her website, she hopes to get her own storefront property at some point.

With an endorsement from Emily Elizabeth, who boasts 2.1 million followers, she will surely reach her goal in no time.

Emily Elizabeth is a fan of bond-eye swim

Despite enjoying cake during her downtime, Emily appears to be the queen of bikini pictures on Instagram and recently shared a shot of herself in a black bikini.

She stood against a white wall in the quintessential influencer pose of looking down and away from the camera as she showed off her glowing, toned frame.

Her top featured a halter neck with strings, while the bottoms were a simpler style emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Always the bikini endorser, Emily tagged bond-eye swim, an Australian swimwear brand. There are currently several pieces on the site that look similar to the one she was wearing, and most pieces are sold separately for between $90 and $125.

The brand, founded in Bondi Beach, Australia, is eco-conscious and aims to make the products as sustainable as possible.

For example, artisans who craft the swimsuits use solar power whenever possible, and go for an “unsized” approach to reduce waste from excess fabric.