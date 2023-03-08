Emily Elizabeth did it again with another photoshoot and a gorgeous look to match.

The blonde bombshell shared a recent shoot, which could have easily appeared in Sports Illustrated magazine.

While Emily hasn’t appeared in the famous publication’s swim edition yet, she has done quite well for herself.

Emily has amassed 2.2 million followers, and it’s easy to see why.

She has curated an ethereal aesthetic with a hint of mystery, which has proven to be a winning combination for Emily.

The model has utilized her social media following to launch an influencing career as she frolics around the world and documents each moment.

For Emily’s latest share, she struck a pose at a shoot with photography equipment and a soundstage to her rear.

Emily Elizabeth strikes a pose at a New York fashion shoot

Emily looked heavenly, with dewy skin and an undeniable glow.

The model wore a black two-piece with a crop top and matching underwear.

She posed and pivoted her hips as light graced her beautiful face.

The world traveler had a beautiful tan, likely from her latest trip, with blonde tresses falling past her shoulders.

Emily sported a French manicure with silver rings for a trendy yet understated vibe.

The behind-the-scenes moment occurred in New York City, the place she has called home since September. Emily added a geotag of Manhattan, just in case fans were curious.

Speaking of Emily’s move to Manhattan, the burgeoning social media star used her relocation as a chance for promotion. She teamed up with Roadway Moving, a New York-based company specializing in cross-country moves.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving with a cross-country move

When Emily moved, she chose a trusted name for cross-country moves.

The former Newport Beach resident picked Roadway Moving which touts itself as the number one moving business in New York City.

With her precious white pooch at her side, the beautiful model made the trip and posed in front of her moving truck.

The influencer also shared the love with a discount code for followers in a caption accompanying her post.

While most people likely cannot impulsively move across the country, Emily’s code undoubtedly helped some folks secure a discount.

Emily’s caption read, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!”

Although Emily described her decision as crazy, it seems that moving to New York was a prosperous choice. She is now at the commercial hub of the world with endless opportunities.