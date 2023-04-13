Emily Elizabeth celebrates another day in paradise

Emily Elizabeth looked like a bonafide Sports Illustrated Swim model as the beautiful influencer snapped her reflection from an exotic location.

The blonde bombshell shared an ocean selfie on her Instagram Stories, where her 2.3 million followers can stay up-to-date regarding the latest occurrences.

The picture, posted on Thursday, showed Emily climbing out of bluish-green waters.

The model balanced the camera while striking a pose, showing multitasking skills.

The influencer was simply radiant as she posed under blue skies with fluffy clouds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily had a definite post-engagement glow after her boyfriend popped the question earlier in the month.

Emily Elizabeth stuns with BTS moment

Emily wore a fashionable black bikini with stylish golden chain straps. The two-piece also featured gold chain detailing on the hips.

The Connecticut native donned lavish lashes, rosy cheeks, and an undeniable glow as she soaked up the sun in paradise.

Emily’s blonde tresses blew in the ocean wind, with locks of hair cascading past her shoulders.

Emily Elizabeth took a quick selfie. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

For the Instagram Story post, Emily didn’t tag a sponsor or provide context. But Emily has made a career by keeping fans in the loop.

Accordingly, hours later, Emily shared the finished product.

Emily Elizabeth rocks Beach Bunny Swim

Hours later, Emily tagged Beach Bunny Swim with another winning shot.

Beach Bunny Swim has brick-and-mortar locations in Newport Beach, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, in addition to online sales. Other influencers, like Alexa Collins, have promoted the fashion-forward company.

As for Emily, she wore the Brooklyn Triangle Top, which retails for $145. The Beach Bunny Swim creation includes powder-coated gold hardware to prevent potential overheating from the sun.

Emily paired the top with the Brooklyn Tango Bottoms in Black, retailing for $145 on the Beach Bunny Swim site.

It was hard to choose a favorite between the BTS moment and the final shoot.

Emily has found her social media niche in the travel space, which has extended to her promotional duties. Since her constant traveling isn’t limited to Turks and Caicos or Jamaica, the model chose a domestic service to sponsor a post.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving

Even when she is in her native country, the American celebrity switches living places often. Although Emily was born in Connecticut, she moved to New York and later to Newport Beach. Last September, Emily decided to return to New York on a whim.

Luckily, Emily had a trusted name in cross-country moves to facilitate the transition. She sweetened the deal by snagging a promotional gig with the company.

Emily teamed up with Roadway Moving, the number one moving company in NYC.

In a caption accompanying her post, Emily spilled the tea, also sharing a discount code for fans.

She wrote, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!”

Whether moving across the country or flying across the world, Emily has brands lining up to make her moves possible.