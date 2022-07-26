Emily Elizabeth buns out in bikini for Hawaii sunbathe

Emily Elizabeth shared new snapshots in the Hawaii sun. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is flaunting her sensational figure as she soaks up the sun in Hawaii.

The rising Instagram star recently turned heads with a Bond Girl-style ocean exit.

Topping up her tan while in a high-waisted bikini, the blonde stunned her 1.9 million followers as she showed some cheek — going for a thong two-piece that sizzled under the sun’s beating rays.

Lying on her front on a white towel, Emily posed under semi-cloudy skies, with the camera also taking in the surrounding palm trees above.

Fans were likely drawn to the beauty herself as she posed with parted lips while modeling a tight black bikini.

Showing off her toned legs, slim waist, and golden tan, the bombshell added in pearl stud earrings for a classy finish. She also seemingly wore minimal makeup, which included a rosy lip.

Tagging herself in Oahu, Hawaii, Emily wrote, “See you soon Hawaii.”

Emily Elizabeth doesn’t seem to need brand cash

While fellow bombshells including model Kara Del Toro and bikini queen Sierra Skye shout out labels including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, Emily doesn’t appear tempted by the plenty of partnership offers.

The star is on the adult platform OnlyFans, a site that might be reshaping the Instagram model shout-out setup —likely due to the higher earnings.

“Among the most popular accounts with listed subscribers, gem101 ranks as the highest earner, with an estimated [$29.4 million] in annual income, earning an eye-watering [$2.49 million] each month. This comes from a $29 subscription charge per month and 102,800 subscribers to the account.” A MrQ analysis showed.

The NY Post article diving into the NSFW platform informed readers that OnlyFans creators can earn 270 times what the average worker does.

Emily Elizabeth sizzles in polka-dot bikini

In July, and amid her summer travels to NYC and Europe, Emily stunned in a skimpy and stringy bikini with brown and white polka dots.

Posing from a minimalist room and on a fuzzy rug, while also wearing white socks, the stunner flaunted her toned legs and abs.

“When you get the best new content,” she wrote.

Since Emily shares little about herself, fans aren’t sure where Emily is based or if she is single or not.

While Emily isn’t followed by any major faces, she’s definitely clued up on Hollywood and modeling. Her Instagram account follows supermodel Kendall Jenner, mogul Kim Kardashian, and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.