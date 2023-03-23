Emily Elizabeth was in her element recently as she basked in the sunlight of a beautiful, warm day while seemingly in her home state of California.

The influencer boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram, including big names such as volleyball alum Kayla Simmons, model Hailey Grice, and fellow content creator KT Lordahl.

She showed off her bronzed glow for the shot, clearly having spent winter in warmer climates and appearing to have just taken a dip in the pool.

Her soaking-wet blonde locks cascaded down her back and were slicked out of her face, yet her makeup appeared untouched and looked glamorous as ever. Despite going for the swim, she had long eyelashes, penciled-in eyebrows, and a light pink lip.

Emily leaned against an outdoor table in a black bikini that emphasized her toned physique and lifted one leg upwards to get a flattering angle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She didn’t write anything on the image, though the blue sky and palm trees in the background did the talking.

Emily Elizabeth showed off her toned figure in a black string bikini. Pic credit: @emilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth wore Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear brand Inamorata in Mexico

The blonde bombshell revealed on her Instagram that she was finally receiving pictures from her trip to Mexico and has posted a few.

Emily stayed at the Cuixmala resort with a few girlfriends, with several small cabanas decorated in the traditional Mexican hacienda style.

However, they also have large villas for bigger groups, one of which Emily stayed in that have private pools, big living rooms, and several bedrooms.

Emily was seen in photos from around the house, including one she shared last week.

She stepped out of the refreshing pool looking incredible with wet hair, perfect makeup, and toned abs; basically, the epitome of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star.

She captioned the shot, “finally getting some Mexico content back >>> 😍.”

She wore a leopard print string bikini from Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear brand Inamorata.

The content creator wore the Las Olas Top in leopard print which costs $75 and comes in 23 other colors, with the matching Carlotta Bottom, also $75.

The leopard print pattern is popular on the site and can also be found on the Las Olas Bottoms, the Orpheus Bottoms, the Oceanside Short, and the Neptune Top.

Emily recently shared a glowing picture from Manhattan, New York

Her Mexico vacation has ended, but that doesn’t mean Emily’s content will go away, as she recently shared a shot from Manhattan, New York.

She appreciated the flattering glow of the sunlight streaming through the window as she stood against a wall in a white crop top and jeans.

The sun lit up her bronzed tan, and she smiled wide for the shot, which she captioned, “golden hour ✨.”

Keep an eye on Emily’s Instagram for more upcoming content, as she’ll likely share more footage from Mexico.