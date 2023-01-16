Emily Elizabeth posed at an exotic beach in Turks and Caicos as she declared to be “in my moment.” Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth sent temperatures soaring while rocking two bikinis in the lap of luxury.

The model and influencer was born in New York but moved to California and then back to the Big Apple at the end of last year.

When she isn’t making cross-country moves, you might find Emily traveling across the globe to beautiful destinations like Thailand, London, and her latest, Turks and Caicos.

The blonde beauty has regularly treated her fans to a fun mix of bikini pictures and traveling shots.

Emily’s latest post was no exception, delighting her fans with a bikini picture and a two-piece video from her adventures in Turks and Caicos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s no surprise that Emily has amassed 2.1 million followers on Instagram, especially considering her exciting content.

For one of Emily’s bikini pictures, she earned 54k likes, but that number is likely to grow as the week continues.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in Turks and Caicos rocking Inamorata

Emily chose to wear a bikini designed by another famous Emily — Emily Ratajkowski.

Inamorata bikinis have been a favorite amongst influencers, and it isn’t hard to see why.

The influencer wore the Inamorata Orpheus Top in Leopard, with a price tag of $56.

She paired the top with an Inamorata Neptune Bottom in Leopard, a low-rise look that retails for $56.

In the video featuring the bikini, Emily worked her angles in the ocean.

Her caption was simple, wishing fans a “happy Sunday.”

But the booked and busy influencer has one more brand deal to promote.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in Boutine LA bikini

Emily tied her hair into a messy bun and struck a pose from a balcony overlooking the ocean.

She changed into a black bikini that highlighted her famous curves.

Emily’s black bikini was by Boutine LA, and she tagged the brand in the post.

The model wore the Manhattan Black Bikini Top II, a sliding triangle bikini top that retails for $55.

She paired the top with a stringy, hardware-free Manhattan Black Beachy Bottom by Boutine LA. The bikini bottoms, made of a spandex and nylon combination, retail for an affordable $30.

For the caption, Emily declared that she was “in my moment.”

With brand deals for Boutine LA and Inamorata, Emily Elizabeth is killing the game.

2023 certainly appears to be Emily’s moment.