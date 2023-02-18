Emily Elizabeth appears to be planning an upcoming trip to Dubai as she asked followers for recommendations in the thriving metropolis.

She was clearly in the mood for a relaxing beach vacation as she shared a picture behind her question in which she was seen taking a dip in the clear blue water.

Emily wore a string bikini with blue Hawaiian flowers visible on the top that had a simple design yet made her look anything but.

Her hair was soaking wet and pushed back as she went for a swim with black aviator sunglasses on to block out the intense sun.

It looked like the influencer was on the perfect vacation, and she’ll hopefully mention some of the places her followers recommended as she ventures over to the United Arab Emirates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily’s entire life looks like a beach holiday, though so it’s hard to imagine she needs a break from anything. Hopefully, she’ll be posting some epic social media pictures of the delectable food and stunning beaches she comes across.

Emily Elizabeth enjoyed a dip in the water in her string bikini. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth wore Inamorata on her vacation to Turks and Caicos

The influencer is not the type to sit around on her couch doing nothing, which is obvious from her Instagram feed, and her most recent trip was a tropical paradise with a clear blue ocean and bright blue sky.

Emily visited Turks and Caicos in January, where she worked on her bronzed glow and showed off an array of bikinis.

Doing what she does best, the blonde bombshell tagged a few of the brands she was wearing, including Inamorata.

Inamorata is a swimwear brand founded by model Emily Ratajkowski selling bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and beachwear.

In the Instagram shot, Emily could be seen living her best life as she sat in the water with a boat sailing by behind her.

Her blonde hair blew in the breeze as she gazed at the camera with a sultry, intense stare and appeared to be wearing a pretty dark makeup look despite being in the water.

She captioned the enviable vacation photo, “back in my favorite place.”

Emily sported the Capreria Top in leopard print, which comes in nine different colors and costs $85, along with the Neptune Bottoms, also in leopard print costing $85.

The Capreria Top in the Dawn color is currently one of the best sellers on the website, along with several other pieces in the same color.

Emily also endorsed BoutineLA bikinis on her trip to Turks and Caicos

On the same trip, Emily donned a simple black string bikini by BoutineLA, with the top bearing the famous X logo from the brand.

She stood on a balcony overlooking a blue ocean and sky in what could have easily been a screensaver as she looked off to the side with her hair swept into a messy bun.

She wore the Manhattan Black Resort Bottoms costing $38 and the matching Manhattan Black 3 Tie Top costing $60.

The site currently offers a 30% off discount code on all new orders.