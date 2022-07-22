Emily Elizabeth arches back in string bikini

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is stunning as she arches her back in a skimpy string bikini.

The 24-year-old model and rising Instagram star thrilled her 1.9 million followers in her mid-week share, showing off her sculpted and slender figure and also making it a bit of a curve show.

Emily, who shares little about herself on her account, opted out of a geotag as she enjoyed a poolside terrace, seemingly having the place to herself and having picked a luxurious one too.

The photo showed the blonde seated on tiled flooring as she threw back her head and arched her back.

Showing off her toned abs and shapely legs, the stunner modeled a tiny white bikini with a halter design, high-waisted bottoms, plus chain detailing on the straps.

Sending out a soft smile as she closed her eyes, Emily embodied the Instagram glam vibe, with a caption reading: “Glowing.”

Fans do know that Emily has been traveling the summer, though. On July 11, she posted from shallow ocean waters while enjoying a beachy day in Kylie Jenner-adored Turks and Caicos, with other posts this month placing her in New York City and Los Angeles.

Emily Elizabeth on OnlyFans

Fans will likely have spotted that Emily doesn’t tag or shout out brands on Instagram – fellow swim faces including models Demi Rose, Kindly Myers, Hannah Palmer, and Kara Del Toro all name-drop labels including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing. Chances are, Emily is earning all the cash she needs via adult platform OnlyFans. The site made major headlines in 2020 as actress Bella Thorne earned $1 million in 24 hours for her sign-up.

“With more mainstream celebrities coming onto the platform, more scrutiny coming onto the site, and the history of platforms doing it, I wouldn’t be surprised if OnlyFans eventually barred adult content altogether,” adult-marketing educator and consultant Amberly Rothfield states, per Rolling Stone.

Emily Elizabeth says ‘me again’ in bikini

Emily delighted fans to kick off the month of July by posing from a chic floor rug as she flaunted her curves and gorgeous smile while modeling a polka-dot bikini in brown and white. Showcasing her enviable physique, the bombshell wrote: “Me again.” Likes are disabled to Emily’s Instagram, but nobody in the comments was complaining.

Emily keeps tabs on Hollywood faces. Her Instagram follows mogul Kim Kardashian, singer Miley Cyrus, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, plus Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.