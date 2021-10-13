Emani 22 death: R&B singer reportedly dies in a hit-and-run at age 22

Rising singer Emani 22 has died after succumbing to her injuries stemming from a hit and run. Pic credit: @lonebrain/Instagram

R&B artist Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, has reportedly died at age 22. The up-and-coming singer is best known for her collaboration with rapper Trippe Redd.

Johnson’s family has not released a statement at the time of writing this report. However, Internet personality Bhad Bhabie led tributes for Emani.

Bhabie released a statement on Instagram.

“I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost every day with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc), my big sister 😔I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Emani 22 recently released a single named Close. She had over 150,000 followers on Instagram and was active about six days ago.

Her official cause of death is unknown; rumors online suggest that she was in a fatal car accident; however, our sources say it was a hit-and-run incident.

Emani was a victim of a hit and run

A KTLA report about a hit-and-run Saturday morning has been attributed to Emani by several sources.

Police told the publication a white Mercedes C Class was traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard from El Centro Avenue just after 6 am on Saturday.

The Mercedes struck an individual, believed to be the 22-year-old singer, who was standing next to a parked vehicle on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Police did not mention the condition or name of the victim.

Rest In Peace emani22 pic.twitter.com/z7YXmdC52v — Very rare (@veryrare_ns) October 12, 2021

A Facebook post from a family friend of Emani revealed that she is the person unnamed in the report. The 22-year-old was in the ICU in critical condition due to bleeding in the brain before passing away yesterday.

“My daughter’s best friend was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her friend to her vehicle. She is currently in ICU in critical condition in a coma. The driver left her in the street and continued on. He did not stop to see if she was OK,” the Facebook post reads with the KTLA story attached.

In an update, the individual confirmed that Emani succumbed to her injuries:

“UPDATE: Unfortunately, Emani just passed away. My prayers go out to her family.🙏🙏🙏 She was one SPECIAL SPECIAL AMAZING GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL CARING LOVING FUNNY YOUNG WOMAN. I am sure her family needs all the prayers they can get. PLEASE HELP‼️”