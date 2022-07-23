Elvis Presley’s granddaughter stuns in undies by the pool with friends

Riley Keough and her friends pose in their underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Riley Keough continued her undressed summer as the granddaughter of Elvis Presley posed in underwear with her girlfriends.

The celebrity offspring has had a busy summer full of birthdays, bathing suits, travels, and accolades. The active actress, director, and model seems to be enjoying some well-deserved R & R after months of travel and work.

The actress never appears shy of her body, having spent time as a model when she was younger.

Riley wore a sun hat with her naturally wavy hair down as she stood in front of a pool and sipped a hot beverage.

Riley and two friends posed in matching underwear as they lounged under the California sun in swanky Montecito.

Behind Riley was a beautiful, palatial estate characteristic of the expensive town.

Riley Keough and friends pose in underwear for a friend

Next, Riley gained the company of two friends, with each stunning lady featuring enviable flat tummies and long legs.

The ladies rocked matching bra and underwear sets as they lounged in the grass. Riley and friends wore Kit undergarments, which was created by Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riley tagged her good friend and stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, for taking the photos.

Riley also tagged the two ladies who appeared in matching underwear with her, Taylour Paige and Georgie Flores.

She wrote in the caption, “Undies in Montecito, a story by @sweetbabyjamie 🌸.” She and her friends posed in white underwear with small floral print as they covered their faces from the sun and rolled on the lawn.

Georgie and Taylour are both actresses by trade, with many well-known celebrity friends. Taylour recently appeared in a Kendrick Lamar song, which is the ultimate achievement for a rap artist. As for Georgie, she played a small part in CSI but has a ton of celebrity friends, including Jared Leto.

What is Riley Keough up to these days?

Riley Keough is booked and busy and has new awards to prove it.

Riley spent the end of May in France and Greece, receiving an award, filming, and celebrating her birthday.

The actress won an award for her directorial abilities called the Caméra d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. She and Gina Gemmell directed War Pony, the directorial debut for both women.

After the award, Riley jetted over to Greece, where she celebrated her birthday and wrapped up filming of a miniseries based on the best-selling book Daisy Jones & The Six.

Now she is back in California, engaging in impromptu photo shoots.