Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough topless with just a hat

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough wears a bucket hat and nothing else in a new photo.

Keough appears to be taking a vacation after a busy few months as she gets some sun in a topless snap.

The 33-year-old actress recently joined her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandmother Priscilla Presley at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis.

She made her directorial debut in May with the drama movie War Pony.

Coming from a musical family, she opted to use her creative energy with acting, making her film debut at age 20.

She earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her acclaimed role in The Girlfriend Experience.

Riley Keough goes topless for a sizzling snap

Riley Keough shared a topless snap with her Instagram followers, wearing a bucket hat and flashing a smile.

She appeared relaxed in the photo in which her long brunette hair covered her breast with her hand covering the other.

The model put her slender physique on display earlier this month rocking a bikini by a swimming pool in during the California summer.

“Undies in Montecito, a story by @sweetbabyjamie 🌸,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Keough appears to be a fan of bucket hats wearing different styles of hats in several photos.

She shared a photo with her girlfriends as they struck a pose poolside.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter is an accomplished model who has graced the cover of Vogue and appeared at several fashion shows since her early teens.

She shared a rare photo in June of three generations with her mother Lisa Presley making a rare appearance on the red carpet along with her grandmother Priscilla to support the Elvis movie with Austin Butler in the lead role.

Riley Keough opens up about Austin Butler’s visit to Graceland

Keough revealed Hollywood star Austin Butler played one of Elvis Presley’s guitars during a visit to Graceland.

“We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland. It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, continuing:

“This guitar hasn’t been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather.”

The Elvis musical drama was released in June and has been a smash hit earning $234 million so far.