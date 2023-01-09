Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough is stunning in a Louis Vuitton crop top as she strikes a pose before hitting the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough was born to be a star as a fashion model, actress, and director.

As Riley’s schedule heats up, thanks partly to an upcoming series, Daisy Jones & The Six, fans can expect to see a lot more of the actress.

Riley gave fans a preview of what was to come in a recent post.

Riley struck a pose, sharing the image with her 523k Instagram followers.

The picture, showing Riley from the side, saw the actress wearing a fashionable crop top by Louis Vuitton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The thick fabric wrapped around Riley’s neck, providing space for her arms to slip through.

Riley Keough stuns in Louis Vuitton crop top

She waved a hand on her hip and showed her tiny waist. Riley paired the stylish top with a black-high-waisted skirt. Her long light-brown hair was straight and tucked behind her ear, cascading down her back.

Riley’s skin showed her numerous tattoos, each with a different meaning.

Riley let the picture do the talking, simply tagging Louis Vuitton in the post’s caption.

Although Riley’s makeup wasn’t fully visible, she had smoky eyelids and bronzed cheeks.

However, Riley doesn’t typically wear a lot of makeup. The actress told Vogue that she was a “bit of a hippie,” opting to rock a bare face often.

Riley Keough’s skincare favorites

Riley’s skin is smooth like porcelain, so it’s no surprise that Vogue sought the actress for a skincare segment. The natural beauty shared some of her favorite skincare products as part of the segment.

She explained that she did the extensive skincare ritual several times a week. She also said she used a sauna and avoided dairy to achieve her glow.

Riley showed viewers how to achieve a no-makeup makeup look, featuring light makeup while appearing bare-faced.

Riley began her routine with an old-fashioned face steaming session to open up her pores.

Next, Riley cleansed her face, stripping away dirt before exfoliating.

Riley touted the benefits of ExfoliKate Intensive Treatment and ExfoliKate Body Scrub, which she used in the video. After, Riley used her NuFACE, which has microcurrents that tighten the face. Riley applied face oil, followed by her Gua Sha, using medium pressure.

Riley also used KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream and KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream.

After applying her skincare favorites, Riley moved on to makeup, revealing she doesn’t always paint her face.