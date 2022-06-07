Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough slays in nude bustier

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stunned in a tight nude bustier and sheer skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Riley Keough may be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, but she’s certainly making a name for herself. The actress and filmmaker stole the hearts of fans when she introduced a clip of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic in more ways than one.

The emotional speech about her grandfather was moving, but some viewers were more focused on the choice of outfit worn by the star. The dress was elegant for the event and highlighted Riley’s best features.

She later reported that the dress was a Gucci ensemble as she gave fans a close-up shot of her look.

Riley Keough stuns in figure-hugging nude bustier

Riley wore her hair down and pulled back from her face except for her two locks of bangs, which framed her face nicely. The wavy auburn locks fell down her back and shoulder as she posed poolside in her Gucci dress.

The outfit featured a lacy, pale blue skirt made of sheer fabric. Up top, the dress featured a nude bustier that hugged Riley’s slender figure entirely and teased viewers with just a peek of her cleavage.

Fans can also see a few of the actress’s tattoos, hoop earrings, and a couple of rings on her fingers as she poses in the photo. Her makeup appears to be a natural look, with hints of pink on her eyelids and lips.

Though her outfit stole the show, her emotional statement regarding her grandfather and his biopic at the awards struck a lot of emotions within herself and viewers.

Riley Keough honors her grandfather Elvis Presley

“In 1954, a young man from Tupelo, Mississippi, walked into Sun Records and changed music forever. That man was my grandfather. And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence,” Riley spoke of the Elvis biopic at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

She added, “To capture an iconic figure like Elvis is no easy feat, but thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task. Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler’s mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience. I feel honored to have this story in Baz’s hands.”

Can't think of a better way to share an exclusive clip from the #ElvisMovie than to have @RileyKeough introduce it!!! 🎸🎤 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/8OcUP66v1G — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Riley has opened up about her family in the past, noting that watching the biopic was emotional and intense, but she wanted to make sure the story was told right.

Of the biopic, she revealed, “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family.”

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS premieres June 24, 2022, in the United States.