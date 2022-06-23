Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough loses pants for fashion 

Riley Keough is posing in her underwear for fashion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Riley Keough, the filmmaker and model granddaughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, shared some artistic polaroids from a hotel photoshoot where it was no pants, no problem.

Riley supported and tagged Chanel in the cheeky shots and rocked noticeably darker hair. Riley recently left Greece, where she was filming a miniseries she stars in, based on the best-selling book Daisy Jones & The Six.

Before Greece, Riley was at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where she and co-director Gina Gemmell received the highly-coveted Caméra d’Or for their directorial debut, War Pony.

It appeared that Riley had returned to sunny California following her Cannes award reception, miniseries filming, and 33rd birthday celebration.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough goes pantless and poses in hotel polaroids

Riley Keough ditched her pants in the name of fashion as she smiled and posed in an avant-garde hotel room photoshoot featuring white underwear and dark hair.

Riley tagged Chanel in the photo, so it seemed that the little clothing she did have on was designer.

Riley sported wild and dark hair, a departure from the bright red she typically rocks. The dark tresses appeared to be a wig because she was later spotted on a stylist page with her red hair.

Riley tagged longtime friend and BFF of Nicole Richie, Jamie Mizrahi, a fashion stylist and well-known name in Los Angeles circles.

Riley showed off the remnants of her Greek tan because her white underwear featured high-cut legs and tan lines, which showed a stark contrast in skin tone. A biopic about Riley’s grandfather Elvis comes out this week, and her family members have offered rave reviews for the film.

The new Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann comes out this week

Many directors and storytellers have tried to tell the tale of Elvis Presley with little success. Accomplished director Baz Luhrmann, known for his extravagant and colorful cinematic style and fantastic taste in musical accompaniment, was tasked with bringing the Elvis story to life.

Luhrmann premiered his efforts at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where he last debuted The Great Gatsby nearly a decade ago. Other works by the director include Moulin Rouge and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet.

Elvis Presley’s family, including Riley, her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandmother, Priscilla Presley, saw the film and gave their stamps of approval. Critic reviews have been mostly favorable, as have fan reviews for the film.

The film ELVIS stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia Dejonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Tom Parker.

ELVIS is in theaters on June 24.