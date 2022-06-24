Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough goes braless on red carpet

Riley Keough is posing in her underwear for fashion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Bryon Purvis/AdMedia

While her grandfather, Elvis Presley, reenters the minds of millions in the new Elvis biopic, Riley Keough took in a movie of her own this week. The filmmaker and actress opted for a braless look at the premiere of The Terminal List.

Riley debuted new, dark red hair and bangs as she graced the red carpet. It was back to California for Riley, who had previously been in France and Greece, receiving an award, filming, and celebrating her birthday.

Riley is no stranger to going braless and showing skin– the actress seems comfortable in her skin and displays it on social media.

The granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley always wears designer duds and opted for Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent in the latest busty display.

Riley Keough dares in a braless liquid gold gown

Riley Keough went braless in an elegant gold gown by Yves Saint Laurent. The actress was on hand for the premiere of the Amazon Prime film, The Terminal List.

Riley looked classy and chic in the gold liquid Lamine gown, which featured a keyhole cutout on her chest. The dress also had a large, black floral embellishment and a gathered waist.

Riley paired her gold gown with knee-high black Kidd boots and a Smoking Clutch by the fashion house.

Riley wrote in the caption, “@terminallistpvpremiere last night. It was my first time seeing the show and it’s SO GOOD. It comes out July 1 on @primevideo 💫⭐️.”

Riley tagged her stylist and friend, Jamie Mizrahi, her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, and makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin. Riley’s new hair was darker than it appeared during her 33rd birthday party festivities at the end of May. Her stylish bangs were new too, as she joined Bella Hadid in the summer bang trend.

The Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann is in theaters this week

Famed director Baz Luhrmann directed the latest Elvis biopic, which stars Austin Butler, Olivia Dejonge, and Tom Hanks.

Baz is known for his campy and colorful cinematic style and the inclusion of modern music in period pieces in films like Moulin Rouge and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. For example, The Great Gatsby featured music by Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lana Del Ray, although it took place in the early 20th century.

His latest work features Vegas by Doja Cat and more work from Kanye West. Luhrmann premiered his efforts at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where he debuted The Great Gatsby nearly a decade ago.

ELVIS is in theaters now.