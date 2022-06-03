Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keogh is red hot in beach bikini 

Riley Keough bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, looked red hot on the beach in Greece.

Fresh off of her Cannes wins, the director went back to work on her latest project. She also celebrated her birthday and posted bikini pictures for the festivities. Now, the director says goodbye to Greece with one last bikini shot. She extended thanks to her coworkers for their help on her latest series, Daisy Jones & The Six. Riley stars in a leading role in the mini-series, as does Sebastian Chacon and Suki Waterhouse.

She shared a photo with three other ladies as the women posed on the beach in bikinis.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough poses with friends in a bikini

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley, posed with coworkers in Greece and celebrated wrapping her latest acting role.

Riley wore a red string bikini and hat as she and three other ladies sat on a rocky beach in Greece. She crossed her long legs and extended her feet to reveal red toenail polish, which matched her string bikini.

Riley tagged crew members Natalie Vermiglio, Rebecca Wachtel, and Mary Ann Hennings in the photos. She also announced the completion of a recent filming venture and thanked the crew for making everything possible. Riley will appear as Daisy in the mini-series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on a successful book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. To commemorate the momentous occasion, Riley shared a bikini picture on the beaches of Greece.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m officially done with @daisyjonesandthesix, and we ended on the beaches of Greece. Thank you to this amazing crew who worked so hard. I can’t wait for everyone to see the beautiful work everyone’s done. #daisyjonesandthesix.”

Riley Keogh receives honors at Cannes

As the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis, Riley certainly had a leg up in show business.

She used her connections to her advantage and is a successful director and model. She was recently awarded at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival for her directorial efforts in the film War Pony, which she directed with Gina Gemmell.

An independent jury at the festival selects the winner for the Caméra d’Or, which goes to the best first feature film for a director.

She and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, were also on hand for the screening of Elvis.

Elvis is a biopic by Baz Luhrmann, which features Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, and comes out on June 24.