Elvis Presley’s granddaughter poses in orange birthday bikini

Riley Keough bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, celebrated her birthday in style with new bikini pictures. She wore an orange bikini as she posed for the camera and enjoyed her special day.

The last week was full of milestones for the descendant of the Rock and Roll king. The Elvis movie, which stars Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, screened at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. So did Riley’s directorial debut, War Pony, for which she received an award. Finally, she celebrated her 33rd birthday in style by flashing a little skin with her followers.

Not a bad week at all!

Riley Keough poses in orange birthday bikini

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is a model, actor, and director. She posted some bikini pictures on social media to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Riley shared a mirror selfie, which she took in a bathroom in Europe.

The photo featured her bikini body in an orange scoop neck two-piece, and she wore high-waisted orange bottoms that matched her orange top.

Riley’s taut tummy and tiny waist were visible in the shots.

She also shared a photo of her tasty eats, including watermelon, zucchini, grapes, and lobster.

She closed her eyes and enjoyed a slice of watermelon with a smile in another fun photo. She shared her Gemini symbol tattoo on her ring finger as she savored the flavor of the fruit. Her short hair was wet, and she had small gold hoops in her ears.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s my birthday in Greece, and I won the Camera d’Or… what the heck. God bless.”

Riley tagged Mikoh, a swimwear line also followed by Gabrielle Union, Jessica Simpson, and Shay Mitchell.

Riley Keough wins big at Cannes

Riley won an award for her directorial skills at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

The award is called the Caméra d’Or and is given to the best first feature film for a director. An independent jury at the festival selects the winner each year. Riley received the award for her efforts in War Pony, which she directed with Gina Gemmell.

Coincidentally a film related to Riley’s family history also made a big splash at the Cannes Film Festival. Her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, was on hand for the screening of Elvis, a biopic by Baz Luhrmann, and she gave her approval for the film.

The biopic is Luhrmann’s first release since the wildly successful Great Gatsby, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Macguire. The movie received praise from relatives of the late rocker, who seemingly approved of the film.

Elvis comes out in theaters on June 24.