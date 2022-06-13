Elvis Presley’s granddaughter pantless and braless for a family affair

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, looked stunning in a black trench coat without an undershirt or pants for the premiere of the film about her famous grandfather. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, model, and actress Riley Keough, brought her A-game to the premiere of the new movie about her infamous crooner granddad and did it while rocking a sexy ensemble.

The 33-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s offspring stormed the red carpet of a Memphis theater to help celebrate and support the upcoming June 24 release of the Austin Butler and Tom Hanks flick Elvis, which chronicles the hip-gyrating sensation’s rise to fame.

Wearing a revealing trench coat sans shirt and pants, Riley wowed the live and online crowds with her sexy little number as she joined her famous family to ring in the premiere in Elvis’ own Graceland.

Riley wore a trench coat with a plunging neckline and no pants or shirt for her outing

Riley took to her Instagram page to share clips from the star-studded and momentous occasion, posting both to her stories section and her main page.

Keeping her auburn locks sleek and half-down, with thick bangs parted to each side of her face for a nice framing effect, Riley glowed while joining her family for the big evening in her grandpa’s famous home state and town.

While Lisa Marie and Priscilla also looked equally elegant in their black evening wear, Riley Keough stole the spotlight away with her more daring take on the dark-themed affair.

Pic credit: @rileykeough/Instagram

Turning up in a sexy black trench coat that ended at her thighs, Riley made her lack of bra and pants very evident as she strutted her stuff, wearing nothing underneath the plunging v-line of the coat and only sheer, lacy leggings on her lower half.

Riley’s brother Benjamin committed suicide two years ago

While the event was surely a momentous occasion for the entire Presley-related gang, one member of the notorious family was clearly missing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riley’s younger brother, Benjamin Keough, was noticeably absent. His lack of presence was likely strongly felt by his sister, mom, and grandma as the aspiring singer tragically died by suicide more than two years ago.

The young star was struggling with the pressure of being part of the Presley legacy and surmounting pressure to achieve the level of success his grandfather did in his career.

With depression creeping in and settling before his death, Benjamin reportedly also began struggling with alcohol and drug abuse in the years before he took his own life.

The 27-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at a party held for him and his girlfriend, Diana Pinto, with alleged neighbor reports claiming that they heard someone yell “Don’t do it!” before the shot rang out.