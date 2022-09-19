Elvis Presley’s granddaughter goes braless in bathrobe

Riley Keough got Monday started with a little braless bathrobe selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, hopped onto her Instagram page for a rare glimpse of some behind-the-scenes action as she worked to promote her favorite makeup line.

Going braless while wearing a slightly untied, silken bathrobe, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough looked fresh and beautiful to show off her morning routine while tagging the line Monika Blunder Beauty.

Giving a side-angle shot of herself in her morning get-up, Riley smiled at the camera while looking dewy and glowing, her cheeks giving off a subtle hue of rose-gold tint while her lips were adorned with a perfect shade of taupe to highlight her pout.

Wisps of strawberry-blond locks dangled playfully around her forehead and sides of her face as she stretched one arm outwards while leaning back on what looked like a bed.

Riley made sure to capture the full sweep of the front of her black attire, offering just enough peeks at her bare skin underneath to tantalize her fans.

Earlier in the summer, the actress enticed her followers again when she posted some choice pics on her Instagram page as she, her mother, and her grandmother Priscilla Presley all joined forces on the red carpet to support the Austin Butler flick, Elvis.

While life seems to be going smoothly and happily these days for the young star, Riley has opened up in the recent past about how the death of her only sibling affected her.

Riley Keough opens up about her brother’s death

In a candid interview with In Style last summer, Riley opened up about how the suicide of her younger brother in 2020 had impacted her.

“I’m just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love and keep my heart open and give and receive love,” she told the publication about her brother’s tragic passing.

Riley added that she has no intention of sounding “woo-woo” about her feelings, explaining that she has tough days with “all kinds of pain and suffering.” Still, she has chosen to accept the sorrow as part of her human experience and recognize that the agony can help keep the memory alive.

Riley Keough pays tribute to her brother two years after his death

In a post shared this summer by the star, Riley gave a heartfelt and emotionally-charged tribute to her late brother, going to her Instagram page to share her thoughts two years after his untimely death.

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben,” Riley shared about Benjamin Keough.

Riley has honored her brother in many other ways over the last two years, getting his name inked onto her collarbone and completing training to become a death doula, someone who assists in the dying process.