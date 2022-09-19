Elton John set to perform at White House special event

Elton John will perform at an upcoming special event at the White House. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Musical legend Elton John is set to perform at the White House this Friday for a special event.

The event, A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, will happen on the South Lawn — offering a wide view of the Washington D.C. mansion.

Official invites for the occasion were sent out recently, as reported by Deadline.

Elton’s performance will be one of the first at the White House since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, although guests in attendance will still be required to take proper tests beforehand.

Other happenings at the White House since the pandemic have included a pre-taped performance event hosted by the Bidens and a recent performance by singer James Taylor to commemorate the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The upcoming event comes while Elton is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is set to finish in July 2023.

Elton John set to take a break from touring next year

Elton, 75, is planning on taking a much-needed break after his tour wraps up in Stockholm, Sweden next summer.

While recently appearing on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, he explained how he plans to take some time next year to figure out his next career move.

“After next year, when I finish in Stockholm, I’ll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I’m going to do next,” the singer stated.

He continued, “I probably won’t release anything next year, but who knows? I might do something on someone else’s record, but not on mine.”

The “Rocket Man” has recently made headlines for his newly-released song, Hold Me Closer, in which he collaborated with fellow pop star Britney Spears to remake one of his most well-known hits.

Elton John’s new song with Britney Spears tops Billboard chart

Since Elton released Hold Me Closer alongside Britney, the song has flown to the top of the charts and has made its way along music streaming and social media platforms.

The song, which is a remake of Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, was previously #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart shortly after it was released. Elton took to Twitter to show his excitement over the song’s success, stating that it was his highest top 100 chart position in 25 years.

Hold Me Closer is #6 on the Hot 100 (MY HIGHEST HOT 100 CHART POSITION IN 25 YEARS 🤩) and #1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart!!⁰⁰I’m so grateful to all the fans who are loving & supporting this track – congratulations @britneyspears, you are a superstar!#HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/qjtpqF8O6X — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 7, 2022

He has also taken to his social media multiple times to thank his fans for making the song such a success.

“Thank you everyone for the amazing love you’ve shown this record and supporting the return of the one and only, @britneyspears!” He wrote.

Thank you everyone for the amazing love you’ve shown this record and supporting the return of the one and only, @britneyspears! 🌹🚀#HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/2fBb8HFa3G — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 28, 2022

The song marks Britney Spear’s first musical release in six years and her first since the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship.