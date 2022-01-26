Elton John cancels Dallas concerts after testing positive for COVID-19

Elton John had to cancel his two Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows in Dallas this week after testing positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Fans of Elton John are going to have to wait a little while longer to see the Rocket Man’s already-postponed Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows.

The British musician, 74, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing him to cancel his two shows at the American Airlines Center that had been scheduled in Dallas, Texas, this week.

This is the second time the shows have been postponed because of COVID-19, the first time being in June 2020. The tour itself has been going on since 2018 and is expected to continue until 2023. The tour had to take a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

It was also postponed last June while the singer recovered from hip surgery.

American Airlines Center released a statement about the shows

The venue released a statement on its website expressing its “great regret” that the shows would have to be rescheduled again.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly,” read the statement.

How is Elton John doing?

Fans, of course, are wanting to know how Elton is feeling.

Representatives for the legendary rock star told USA Today reported that Elton is experiencing ”only minor symptoms” of the disease, and reiterated the fact that the singer was both completely vaccinated and boosted.

So far, the show is still scheduled to go on as planned, with upcoming performances in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday.

Other bumps on the road tour

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has hit a major bump in the road because of the pandemic.

The tour originally kicked off in September 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with the Crocodile Rock singer scheduled to perform more than 300 shows around the world.

Then in March 2020, everything came to a grinding halt as the world learned about COVID-19 and everything shut down, forcing Sir Elton to shelve his tour for two years, picking the tour up again in January in New Orleans.

“It’s good to be back!!” the songwriter captioned.

“New Orleans, I’ve loved you since I first visited in 1971! You’ve got funk and you’ve got electricity and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome back after so long off the road,” he wrote in the post.

He finished up with, “Texas, I’ll see you soon!” and the hashtag #eltonfarewelltour.

Unfortunately, the Dallas leg of the tour will have to wait a little while longer as the superstar takes time to recover. The American Airlines Center stated on its website that it will be announcing rescheduled dates when they are available, with all tickets being honored.