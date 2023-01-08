Elsa Pataky proved blue was her color in a beautiful dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Elsa Pataky struck a pose in blue while attending the Magic Millions event, which was on the Gold Coast of Australia.

The bright blue dress perfectly complemented Elsa’s complexion and provided a lovely pop of color. It featured a layered skirt, a high neckline, and a brown belt that fit nicely around her waist.

Elsa paired the dress with a tan sunhat that also featured black and blue and shaded her beautiful face from the sun.

The Spanish model elevated her look with tall and tan wedges that showed off her manicured toes and tied into the sun hat. Elsa accessorized with a few shiny bracelets and rings.

The 46-year-old actress wore her bright blonde hair loose under her hat and allowed the waves to cascade just past her shoulders. Her makeup was pretty, with pink lips and a touch of mascara.

Elsa’s overall look was bright, gorgeous, and ready to have a blast at the event.

Elsa Pataky was radiant in a bright blue dress. Pic credit: Backgrid AU/BACKGRID

Elsa Pataky’s Purely Byron skincare

Elsa has flawless skin, and she let her fans know that her love for skincare goes deep. She posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed off her glowing complexion and cited her mother as the reason she loves skincare so much.

The star included in her caption, “Growing up I was always really inspired by my mum. I loved watching her doing her beauty routine and learned from her how to take care of myself. I fell in love with skincare through her, and have loved it ever since.”

The post wasn’t just a lovely recognition of Elsa’s mom, but it was also a promotion for Purely Byron.

Purely Byron is Elsa’s very own skincare line, that sells a variety of high-end skincare products made from clinically-proven actives and natural ingredients.

Elsa Pataky wishes a happy new year on behalf of Chris Hemsworth

Elsa is a successful model and actress, and she married another very successful actor–Chris Hemsworth.

The Fast & Furious actress posted a shirtless photo of Chris with an adorable pup tucked in his arms to wish her 5.3 million followers a wonderful year in 2023.

Chris looked amazing as always and endearing as ever as he snoozed with the puppy in the heartwarming photo.

Elsa captioned the post, “My wild animals and me wish you a great 2023!!”

The adorable post earned well over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments.