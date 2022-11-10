Elsa Hosk wows in skintight suit for birthday

Elsa Hosk looks beautiful with thin eyeliner and nude lips for the launching of the “Easy” Collection from Body By Victoria at Victoria’s Secret. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

The Swedish-based model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has now turned 33, and she celebrated wearing the most fashionable outfit ever.

Like any other model, she knows a thing or two about fashion. So, of course, she had to pick an incredible look for this special day.

Hosk was seen posing for the camera with a delicious cake with strawberries in front of her, wearing a plunging purple skintight jacket suit. She matched this piece with her pants, making her legs look miles long.

Despite the fun of this outfit, she made it a little more sophisticated by adding the perfect hair and makeup.

For her short blonde hair, she parted it to her left and left it a little wavy to add some texture and volume. She then adorned it with the classic Versace gold hairpins.

The model only accessorized with a square gold pair of earrings and some rings. Of course, she kept her manicure fresh for this occasion.

Elsa Hosk stuns in purple suit and sophisticated hair and makeup for her 33th birthday

For her makeup, she opted for full glam. Her eyelids have this soft brown and cream color with a small eyeliner wing and a fake lash on the outer corner. Her cheeks had just the perfect amount of blush to make them look rosy, and her lips looked plump as always with the perfect nude lipstick on.

Hosk smiled at the camera as the flash went off, and she later posted the pictures on her Instagram, which now has over 8 million followers.

The model captioned this post thanking her followers for such a great birthday, “Thank you so much for the bday love. I love you.”

Elsa Hosk collaborates with Shay Mitchell for a fashionable baby collection

This year has brought a lot of changes for Hosk. One of them was her career taking a new route as a designer. She is the mother of an adorable little girl, and as a model, she knows finding fashionable items for babies can be hard.

Luckily for her, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Micthell also thought the same. The two joined forces to create The BEIS x Elsa baby collection. These bags are perfect for parents, super chic, and incredibly practical. The best part is that you can use them when your child is old and when they grow out of that stage.