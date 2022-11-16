Elsa Hosk showed off her stunning physique in a see-through ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk attended the Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend in a mermaid-inspired outfit, looking as if she had plucked some materials from the beach and sewn them together herself.

But, you know, in a good way.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed her fashion-forward personal style in a handmade Magda Butrym design, who also dressed Olivia Wilde for the event.

The ensemble featured a beige, oversized maxi-skirt that was extremely long in the front and was made out of net material, giving it a see-through look.

The knitted skirt was pulled together with 2 flowers of the same material at the waist, emphasizing Elsa’s svelte frame.

Her hourglass shape was further emphasized with a knitted bikini top of the same material and color with a cutout in the center of the chest and a large flower at the top that created a halter neck.

Although the entire outfit looked as if her grandmother had knitted it for her, it definitely had a high-fashion appeal, especially with Elsa wearing it.

Elsa Hosk posed for photos in a Magda Butrym dress with makeup by Nikki DeRoest

She accessorized with strappy silver heels and a purse that was the same knitted material and had a silky white rose on the bottom.

She clipped her blonde tresses up, letting a few wavy pieces fall down her face in a flirty way. Her makeup featured a dark, smokey eyeshadow, giving the whole look a more high-fashion appeal.

Her hair was styled by Ruslan Nureev and her makeup was done by Nikki DeRoest.

Elsa posted 2 carousels with several pictures of the outfit in various poses and locations, all shot by her friend and photographer Julia Kulik.

Elsa’s photos received over 140k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Rachael Kirkconnell, plus-size model Iskra Lawrence, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Elsa launches a collaboration with Shay Mitchell called Beis x Elsa

Elsa recently launched a collaboration with Shay Mitchell’s travel and lifestyle brand Beis, naturally called Beis x Elsa. Not only is it a collaboration between two of Hollywood’s most stylish women, but it’s for parents.

The collection features a range of baby bags, which are apparently for “cool moms” since they don’t look like the typical diaper bags.

In her post advertising the collab, Elsa even admitted, “Truth is, when I had Tuuli, I never bought a diaper bag. I couldn’t find one that didn’t SCREAM baby bag so I used cute totes in prints and colors that I felt matched my personal style.”

The collection features a tote bag, a backpack with hidden straps, a stroller caddy, and a clutch that also doubles as a changing station.

Elsa and Shay modeled for the collection themselves, along with their adorable children. Elsa posed with her baby daughter Tuulikki, and Shay brought on her daughter, 3-year-old Atlas Noa.