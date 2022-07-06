Elsa Hosk turns up the heat in a black, cut-out swimsuit

Elsa Hosk donned a racy black one-piece suit to advertise her lip contour. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Elsa Hosk, former Victoria’s Secret model and all-around beautiful woman, posed up a storm, showing off her fashion and beauty credentials.

The Swedish beauty, who has worked for countless brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Ungaro, H&M, and Anna Sui, stunned followers when she posted multiple Instagram shots of herself in a black, one-piece swimsuit.

Elsa Hosk wore a black one-piece with multiple cut-outs

And, don’t let the words one-piece fool you, the look was just as racy as ever, with multiple cut-outs along the bodice that basically made it look like a bikini. Her taut abs were on display, as well as her lean legs and underboob.

Elsa Hosk’s blonde hair was pulled back in a low bun with two strands hanging in front of her face. Her makeup look was contoured though still natural looking with a light pink lip.

Elsa tagged her beauty collab Beaubble x Elsa as she was wearing the lip contour

Elsa Hosk tagged Beaubble x Elsa, her collaboration with the beauty brand, telling followers that she was wearing the lip contour. She captioned the shots, “Nude makeup is always my go to [sunglasses emoji] wearing @beaubble x elsa lip contour all over in light-medium [dog emoji].”

While Elsa was most likely hoping her makeup would be eye-catching in the pictures, it was hard to notice it when she wore such a sexy outfit.

In the first Instagram shot, the IMG model can be seen squatting down with a full, bronzed leg on display. She wore black heels with a silver strap around the ankle and a large, black leather jacket on top.

She stood in front of a sliding glass door in a house as she stared at the camera with her gorgeous blue eyes.

Elsa posted multiple pictures from the photoshoot

In the second photo in the carousel, Elsa is seen leaning against a pillar, holding her lip contour and jutting out her hip, giving the impression of shapely curves. And in the third photo, she simply stares at the camera.

Elsa was clearly proud of the outfit, as she posted a second photo standing in front of a clear blue sky and a pool in a vintage looking photograph that looked even more high-fashion than her previous shots.

Elsa stepped out in L.A. just a few days ago for meetings

The beauty has almost 8 million followers on Instagram, including fellow Victoria’s Secret angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Behati Prinsloo, as well as celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Paris Hilton.

Just three days ago, Elsa stepped out in L.A. for what she called “exciting exciting meetings” wearing a much more covered outfit. She sported super baggy jeans that only a model could pull off, paired with a white crop top and a black leather motorcycle jacket.