Elsa Hosk tugs denim down, shows off tiny waist in floral crop top 

Swedish stunner Elsa Hosk shared more bikini pictures recently and inspired fans to work on their summer bodies. The model wore a floral top that showed off her tiny waist and accentuated her cleavage.

Elsa’s post indicated that she is going to France, where the Cannes Film Festival is underway.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio has served stunning looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. So has fellow former Angel Adriana Lima, who has gone belly out on several occasions.

As for Elsa, she has made many appearances at Cannes over the years. She has reminisced about her past looks and her return to the red carpet on Instagram.

Elsa Hosk shows her jeans and tiny waist in floral crop top

Elsa Hosk posted some gorgeous pictures that showed a lot of skin, but the caption was more revealing. The photo featured Elsa on a pier in front of bright blue waters.

She held a gold patent leather bag in her hand and rocked loose denim. She completed the look with stilettos, making her already tall body statuesque.

Elsa wrote in the caption, “Cannes wait,” with a French flag and airplane. The caption suggested that the Cannes regular would soon be on her way back to the event.

The model posted photos on social media which prominently featured her fit body.

Elsa Hosk talks 2022 style and Sweden

Elsa Hosk gave an interview, and she discussed her native Sweden and style tips she learned from being a model. She shared that as a model, she learned what looked good on her body. With a body like Elsa’s, it is likely that everything looks good on her.

She said she finds inspiration everywhere– art, on the street, and Instagram are all places for potential inspiration.

When asked how she would style her denim for Spring Summer 2022, she said she would pair her jeans with a tank top or spaghetti strap top and let the jeans “be the hero.”

She shared, “It’s so warm in L.A., but it’s also one of the things that I miss.” She revealed about Sweden, “It’s so beautiful, the fall is so vibrant, the winter is really cold. I really look forward to summer and spring.”

For now, Elsa is headed to the South of France, which has a more varied temperature than Los Angeles but is much more moderate than her native Sweden. Surely, she will find outfits to accommodate the weather, and Elsa’s looks at Cannes are sure to stun.