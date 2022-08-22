Elsa Hosk showed off a string of photos from her European summer vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Elsa Hosk has been spending time in Europe this summer, specifically, Mallorca, where she went swimming, lounged on a boat and walked on the beach with her daughter Tuuli and boyfriend Tom Daly.

The whole trip looked like a quintessentially perfect summer vacation, full of vibrant colored outfits, clear blue sky and sea, and salty beach waves.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel posted several shots from her trip, all more gorgeous and envy-inducing than the next. She recently posted an Instagram carousel that gave an overview of the journey, sharing stunning shots of herself and the landscape.

The first picture was definitely a bit risque, showing Elsa topless while covering her modesty with her elbow as she took a selfie in front of a rocky beach.

Her bronzed, thin frame could be seen in what appeared to be a white maxi skirt, and she wore a white scarf on her head, covering up her blonde tresses.

Elsa wore very natural makeup that included just a bit of mascara, a pink glossy lip, and a bare face that allowed her adorable natural freckles to shine through.

Elsa Hosk shared a number of stunning photos from her European summer break

The next photo was an out-of-this-world shot of a foggy morning on the water that just screamed meditation and yoga retreat.

She later shared some pictures of her accessories, which included a shot facing down, which showed her white purse and brown sandals, as well as a friend with a bright yellow purse.

Another showed her canvas Loewe hat that she was spotted wearing in a previous Instagram post, where she was about to embark on a ride in an old Jeep.

More summery shots showed the model in a lovely white dress with halter straps, a sweetheart neckline, and ruffles on the bottom. She stood in front of a rustic-looking wall, proving that Mallorca looks a lot like Italy.

Further photos in the covetable album showed a red sunset and Elsa sitting on a boat wearing a skimpy, orange, strapless bikini that highlighted her toned frame. Elsa sat in front of crystal blue water with wet hair, smiling happily like a toddler on their birthday.

In a more chic-looking shot, the model wore a long black dress that clung to her curves giving off Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

She captioned the series, “A little mixed album from a European summer🌞❤️,” and it received over 124k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret alums Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Elsa to launch clothing brand in September

Though she appeared to thoroughly enjoy her European summer vacation, Elsa is back to work.

The fashionista recently announced that she will be launching a clothing brand in September called Helsa that will feature pieces all related to her personal style.

She shared a photo to Instagram announcing the launch, captioning the post, “Emotional and excited to finally invite you to Helsa, my brand. for the inspiration behind it and updates leading up to launch, follow @helsastudio With love, elsa.”

The photo received over 57k likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret angel Behati Prinsloo.

The Helsa Studio page shows a variety of pictures that will be the inspiration for the line, including a number of black and white pictures, as well as various landscapes.