Elsa Hosk stuns in yellow bikini top and sheer blouse

Elsa Hosk’s blue eyes sparkle for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ESBP/StarMaxWorldwide

Elsa Hosk is one of the many successful models in the industry, modeling for Victoria’s Secret, as well as creating her own clothing brand.

She recently collaborated with a brand that is more focused on beauty than on fashion, which is something new for Hosk.

This brand is called Beaubble and is a community where consumers and influencers collaborate and co-create beauty products.

To promote her collaboration with Beaubble, Hosk posed for the camera in front of some palm trees and put on an all-yellow outfit.

Starting with a bikini top that the model put underneath a sheer long-sleeve cropped blouse.

The blouse had some cut-outs on the sleeves that were put on back together with thin strings.

Elsa Hosk promotes beauty product in sheer blouse

Elsa Hosk paired this blouse with straight-leg chic pants that added a more formal look.

The Victoria’s Secret model didn’t accessorize much, only carried around a fluffy, bright orange handbag.

Hosk’s gorgeous blonde, almost platinum, hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup was very natural and shiny.

She posed showing off one of the products from this collaboration which was a cushion blush and later posted that picture on her Instagram Stories to urge her followers to claim their favorite products.

Elsa Hosk looks incredible in an all-yellow outfit. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk collaborates with Beaubble

The 33-year-old Swedish model doesn’t seem to stop. She is always doing something new and exciting.

Not only has she walked for big and important brands like Versace, Dior, Moschino, LaQuan Smith, and Valentino, but she is also a mother of a one-year-old little girl. Now, she is entering the beauty industry by releasing a collaboration with Beaubble, a community-driven beauty platform.

She designed some watercolor nail polishes with an incredible formula that is water-based and can also be pealed. Sounds like a dream, right?

The only thing you need to do is soak your nails in warm water, and the polish becomes peelable because the polish doesn’t adhere to your natural nails. It doesn’t cause any damage as a gel polish would.

These nail polishes come in gift sets of three mini polishes in each. You can choose between two different color sets. One includes the colors Matcha Latte, Matisse Blue, and Los Angeles Sunset. The other one includes Grace Kelly in To Catch a thief, New York Sunset, and Enjoying a Sweet Treat.

These nail polishes are vegan, sustainable, cruelty-free, and non-toxic. You can get them now on the official Beuabble website among many other products.