Elsa Hosk’s flawless physique dazzled in a tube top and underwear for Helsa Studio.

The supermodel stunned in the travel wear campaign for her brand, which is inspired by her Scandinavian roots.

In the snap, Elsa wore the Helsa Studio organic jersey tube top and underwear with the oversized knit cable cardigan off her shoulders.

She had her blonde locks in a ponytail for the black and white photo.

Elsa posed for two photos on a beach, with the first showing the seawater and sandy beach behind her.

In the second photo, she wore the white cardigan over her shoulders as she posed in front of a large rock with her eyes closed for a sizzling shot.

“Our travel wear campaign featuring the organic jersey tube top, underwear, and oversized knit cable cardigan,” the caption reads.

Elsa Hosk showcases Helsa Studio’s February drop

In a photoshoot with celebrity fashion photographer Babak Rachpoot, Elsa teased the launch of new designs for Helsa Studio.

The beauty has joined other high-profile models in launching her own brand. She partnered with Revolve last year and sells knitwear, bikinis, dresses, pants, skirts, tops, and fashion accessories.

She made the Helsa drop announcement on her Instagram page in the caption, which reads the following:

“So excited for another year of @helsastudio 🤍 soooo many good pieces in the works for you (first drop of the year happening in February)! What was your favorite look from last year?”

In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret model wore a white turtle neck top, baggy black trousers, and a cardigan over her shoulders.

She completed the stylish look with a pair of dark sunshades.

In the second snap, she let her blonde locks flow as she wore a black turtle neck crop top, a white midi skirt, and a leather jacket.

In one of the many photos in the IG post, the stunning model showcased her legs in a minidress and a blazer for a high-fashion look.

The Helsa Studio launch will appeal to various styles with multicolored outfits and different seasonal fashion fits for the summer or winter.

Elsa Hosk models GCDS in a fashionable streetwear

Elsa makes casual streetwear looks so stylish in a photoshoot for the Italian brand GCDS.

In the photos, the model poses on a bed in the pink and white Wirdo T-shirt with the purple holographic comma handbag from the brand.

In the second snap, she lifts her feet to show the morso sandals and baggy cargo pants from their 2023 Spring/Summer collection.