Elsa Hosk served up perfection as the beautiful model struck a pose in a dress that hugged her curves like a glove.

The talented model took to social media to share two photos in a blue strapless dress.

Elsa posted the shots from a photoshoot over the weekend with her 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

The beautiful native of Sweden has frequently shared beautiful outfits that have made headlines, thanks to her perfect figure and fantastic sense of style.

Elsa’s latest post was no exception, as she offered fans a glimpse at an upcoming advertising campaign and tagged the brand that made the look possible.

The stunning look was from Elsa’s very own clothing line, appropriately titled Helsa Studio. Much like fellow Victoria’s Secret alumni Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel, Elsa has served as the face of her line, showing no one can model her clothing better.

Elsa Hosk stuns in tiny dress from Helsa Studio

Elsa dazzled in a mini strapless suit dress with vertical blue and gray stripes over a bluish-gray background. She paired the microscopic dress with an oversized brown coat, adding sophistication to the look. Elsa tilted her head in the first photo, pursing her lips and closing her eyes.

The model’s blonde hair was slicked back in a low bun, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She placed her hands on her hips with a stylish white bag in her hands.

She finished the look with white socks and silver and black shoes.

Elsa looked directly at the camera for the second shot, placing her hands on her hips and striking a different pose. She put one leg in front of the other, pivoting her hips and working her angles.

When Elsa isn’t busy fronting her own designs, she has served as the face of 4th + Reckless.

Elsa Hosk serves as face of 4th + Reckless

Elsa Hosk expressed excitement over her new campaign with 4th + Reckless.

Elsa explained that as a new mother, she appreciated the work that the company did to create a line that was fashionable yet easy to assemble outfits with from day to night.

She told Harper’s Bazaar about her modeling gig, and the magazine touted the minimalistic and neutral colors that 4th + Reckless offered.

Elsa explained, “I absolutely think that is what 4th & Reckless had in mind when they designed this collection, and they did such a good job creating pieces that are very easy to combine.”

She continued, “For myself, there’s really no time to plan outfits right now, so the more versatile, comfortable, effortless they can be, the better.”

Elsa is the perfect model for high-fashion clothing, and it’s no surprise that brands seek her out as a famous face.