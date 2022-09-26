Elsa Hosk stuns in a sports bra to promote her clothing brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk stuns in sports bra and cargo pants from her new clothing brand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked showstopping in an outfit from Helsa, her new fashion line.

Available at Revolve and FRWD, Helsa is Elsa’s brand inspired by her Swedish heritage.

In her Instagram post, Elsa toys on the edge of the law as she poses in front of a wired fence with a No Trespassing sign.

The model is wearing a matching off-white underwear set with an oversized button-up, vegan leather cargo pants, a bright orange hat, blue shoes, and a tan designer bag.

Her look perfectly fuses her iconic Scandinavian style with casual streetwear for the perfect model-off-duty look.

Shop Elsa Hosk’s casual model-off-duty look

It’s no surprise that the Swedish supermodel has perfected the model-off-duty look, which is insanely popular among leggy celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mastering the look requires a few simple steps like wearing minimal makeup, playing with proportions, wearing low-top sneakers, and wearing athleisure pieces with structured clothes for a more elevated vibe.

For this specific look, Elsa is wearing the Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Cargo Pant in the color tan with a pair of white underwear peaking through underneath. They are available on the FWRD website for $358.

On top, Elsa wears an off-white bra to show off her abs and an oversized Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt from her brand. Unfortunately, this shirt is sold out, however, fans can preorder it for $228.

Elsa accessories her look with a bright orange vintage Polo Sports baseball hat and New Balances 990v5 in a pale blue colorway.

Elsa Hosk’s luxury handbag obsession

To finish the look, Elsa added her favorite statement bag, the iconic Hermes Birkin. Hermes Birkins are tough to acquire because they are one of the most sought-after bags in the world.

However, A-listers like Elsa Hosk do not have difficulty getting their hands on these bags.

In many of her latest social media posts, Elsa’s fabulous outfits are accessorized with Hermes bags.

This particular Birkin is the Hermes Togo Swift Canvas 3-in-1 Birkin 30 with Gold Hardware, first showcased at the Fall/Winter 2021 runway show.

The bag features a removable pochette which was designed to be used on its own, primarily for running quick errands. It can also be worn without the pochette which is how the supermodel styles in this promotional campaign.

This outfit is the perfect way to show off how to look fantastic while maintaining a casual vibe.