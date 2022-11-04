Elsa Hosk looked gorgeous while promoting the new Samsung device. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Swedish showstopper Elsa Hosk looked gorgeous as ever as she posed on concrete stairs in a lacy blue dress to promote Samsung Sverige’s new device.

The 33-year-old model could be seen in a silky, pale blue dress with black lace and a plunging neckline.

While everything about Elsa was perfection, most would agree that her long legs were the center of attention in the thigh-skimming number.

She also rocked an oversized leather jacket in two of the photos, and although it was hard to tell, but it appeared that she left home wearing only one white tube sock.

Elsa finalized the look with a charming baby blue handbag and a pair of eye-catching gold earrings.

She captioned the sultry share, “It’s a feeling. Closed, open or in between. Loving the new @samsungsverige #galaxyzflip4.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has worked for some of the hottest brands in the industry, including Dior, Guess, H&M, and Dolce & Gabbana.

So naturally, cell phones aren’t the only thing Elsa has been promoting on her social media pages lately.

Elsa Hosk showed off her flawless figure in skintight workout clothes for Aritzia partnership

Elsa has also partnered with the luxury clothing brand Aritzia, and she recently promoted their collection with a series of stunning photos on her Instagram page.

The blonde bombshell wore a large gray puffer jacket over skintight spandex leggings that drew all eyes to her super-sculpted legs.

Elsa tied her hair up in a bun and added a white cropped tank top, black sunglasses, and a trendy cream handbag to complete the casual look.

She captioned the cozy carousel of photos, “A fall series 🍂 in @aritzia #TheSuperPuff #aritziapartner.”

Elsa Hosk stunned in fall-inspired ensemble with thigh-skimming mini skirt

Elsa sizzled in a post earlier this week that showed her modeling a super short skirt paired with a cozy knit sweater and tan bomber jacket.

The addition of tan, pointed-toe boots further emphasized her toned legs.

She styled her short blonde locks in loose waves and kept her makeup light and fresh to highlight her natural beauty.

The stunning supermodel gave birth to her daughter, Tuulikki Joan Daly, in February 2021, and she opened up about how motherhood has changed her relationship with fashion.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Elsa said, “For myself, there’s really no time to plan outfits right now, so the more versatile, comfortable, effortless they can be, the better.”