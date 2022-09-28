Elsa Hosk stuns in flirty Dior denim and combat boots

Elsa Hosk stuns in a flirty denim set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Elsa Hosk stuns in a flirty denim set and combat boots from Dior for the designer’s baroque-theme runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Womenswear Fashion Week just started off with a bang with the star-studded Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion show.

The Swedish fashion designer and supermodel was one of the many fabulous celebrities that attended the show looking as fabulous as ever.

With creative direction from Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 show was meant to evoke “a baroque party in a contemporary way.”

Baroque is a style of European art starting in the early 17th century and ending in the 1740s featuring exaggerated grandeur, sensuous, richness, and drama.

Elsa showed up to the event wearing an outfit that seamlessly fused 1600s Parisian style with the contemporary NYC upper east side class.

Her outfit was the perfect choice for the evening. Plus, it would make Parisian macaron-obsessed Queen Bee of NYC, Blair Waldorf, proud.

She took to Instagram to show off her iconic look and captioned the post, “Today with @dior 💕.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shop Elsa Hosk’s flirty Dior look

For the show, the Scandinavian supermodel went with an oversized denim set, unique corset binding, platform shoes, and a Lady D-Joy Bag with Antique Pink Cannage Lambskin.

This specific handbag was the perfect choice for her outfit as it is designed to capture the fashion house’s vision of elegance and beauty.

It’s refined, sleek, and timeless with Cannage stitching. This bag also features metal Dior charms with a ruthenium finish, which adds a modern touch to the brand’s signature silhouette.

This Lady D-Joy Bag in Antique Pink can be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder or crossbody, and retails for $5,100.

Her stylist paired this beautiful bag with Dior’s Asymmetric Midi Skirt in Blue Denim which retails for $2,900.00. It features a flared cut, detailed topstitching, and unique pleat work.

The skirt went perfectly with her oversized denim button-up shirt tucked into a thick metal corset to show off her perfect figure.

Elsa’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo went with a subtle rosy look that complimented her bright blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her hairstylist Danielle Priano went with a romantic bouncy curl which looked stunning with her headband accessory.

Elsa looks great ahead of the Dior runway show. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Dior Runway show for Paris Fashion Week

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri filled the Christian Dior runway with gorgeous skirts, corsets, and platform shoes for the house’s spring 2023 collection.

Chiuri was inspired by Catherine de Medici, the 16th-century Queen of France.

According to Reuter, Chiuri said that she thinks Medici “was the first that understood the power of fashion” because she introduced the idea of platform heels to help enhance her petite stature.