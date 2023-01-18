Elsa Hosk attends the Revolve Festival in April 2022. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk reminded her fans how she earned her Victoria’s Secret angel wings this week as she shared a stunning snap from a recent photoshoot.

The model and entrepreneur wore a white cotton tube top with a pair of white high-waisted briefs that sat high on her hip and showed off her toned stomach and thighs.

She covered her shoulders with a chunky cable knit cardigan as she stood against some rocks, with slicked-back hair and her eyes closed.

It was clear the black and white image was from a shoot for Elsa’s own clothing label, Helsa.

The Swedish beauty wrote a caption on the story explaining, “Was one of my favorite days shooting these images with you,” before tagging Yulia Gorbachenko who was the photographer for the shoot.

Elsa launched her brand in September 2022 and is clearly very proud of her venture as she regularly wears and shares content about it on her own social media.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk launches a Helsa holiday capsule collection

Elsa describes her clothing brand as a “love letter to Scandanavia” on the Helsa site. It appears to base itself on comfort and minimalism, focusing on soft fabrics and neutral tones.

This week, Elsa announced that she had launched a holiday capsule collection just in time for people booking their spring vacations.

She shared a stunning carousel of photos from the campaign, which featured herself as the model, wearing classic pieces, including a white tank dress, grey jersey shorts, and a white bodysuit. Each photo was shot in a stunning beach location, and the images perfectly showed off Elsa’s amazing figure.

She wrote in the caption, “Excited to show you the second part of the @helsastudio campaign titled travel wear – shot on a winters day at the beach by my friend @yuliagorbachenko ✨ This drop features the perfect organic jersey pieces, vintage inspired recycled cotton henley’s and shorts, the softest 90s inspired underwear and rib pieces to keep in your closets for years to come. Nothing I’d rather lounge in than timeless, elegant, and effortless @helsastudio ✨.”

The range is currently available to shop online at both Revolve and FWRD.

Elsa Hosk looks flawless in green

When she’s not lounging in her favorite Helsa pieces, Elsa still always looks immaculate.

Recently she shared a photo from her vacation in St Barths, wearing a strapless light green bodycon dress that draped perfectly across her slim figure.

While we couldn’t see her choice of footwear, she chose to accessorize her look with gold geometric earrings and a woven Mini Jodie bag by Bottega Veneta, also in a gorgeous green shade.

She leaned against a grey marble wall and posed with her eyes closed and her blonde hair pulled back, sunlight reflecting on her face.

She reminisced about her holiday in the caption, saying, “Missing St Barths just a little 😋 Dress from @revolve bag from @fwrd 🌴” and helpfully informed her followers where they could purchase her outfit.