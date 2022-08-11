Elsa Hosk stuns in an orange bikini for day on the water

Elsa husk showed off her physique in an orange bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk wants her fans to know that she is doing more than spending her days relaxing in bright-colored bikinis — she’s also working hard on her next upcoming project.

The Swedish model, 33, has been sharing her most recent vacation moments with her 8 million social media followers.

Showing off her many tropical “looks” and fashion-forward outfits, she uploaded her latest style snap to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The blue-eyed beauty held onto the boat she was on while wearing a bright orange bathing suit that showed off her toned midsection and long legs.

She paired the simple suit with an oversized bucket hat that had two ribbons hanging from either side, which both featured the brand name LOEWE written repetitively.

Although Elsa’s face was half-covered by the boat’s netting, her outfit for her “day on the water” was still clearly the main focus of the shot — even more than the clear blue water and cloudless sky that made up the backdrop behind her.

Elsa Hosk says she’s working on a new project while vacationing

With one more tap through her Stories, fans were given a bit of information about why Elsa has been on vacation for such a long time.

The model revealed that not only has she been working on her latest creation while on vacation, but the mystery project is something she has been working on for the past two years.

Along with a photo of her holding onto a black camera, she wrote, “I haven’t only been on vacation for the last couple of weeks… I’ve been working every day on something and every minute, hour, day I’ve had off for the last two years have gone into something so special to me.”

“Stay tuned in the next few days, so excited to finally share it with you, my vision, my dream,” she continued.

When prompting her Instagram followers by asking what their guesses were regarding her new project, many fans responded with an overwhelming amount of assumptions regarding her own clothing brand.

Elsa reposted the many replies, along with a “shifty eyes” emoji — insinuating that her fans may be onto something.

When it comes to creating a new clothing brand, it’s no doubt the former Victoria’s Secret Angel knows a thing or two about the fashion industry already.

Elsa Hosk dishes on her own personal style inspirations

In an interview with Vogue France, Elsa revealed some secrets when it comes to her own style necessities and inspirational figures.

She said in terms of clothing items, she believes everyone should have a good pair of jeans, a t-shirt, a trenchcoat, and a pair of black boots as staples in their wardrobe.

She also revealed her many style icons, including Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and some of her idols from the 70s.

She ended the interview by saying that, ultimately, her main goal when it comes to her style is always to create “a moment” that makes others stop and notice.

Fans can follow along on her Instagram to see if her newest “moment” will include an exciting launch of her own clothing brand.