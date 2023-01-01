Elsa Hosk was breathtaking in a gorgeous dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk was radiant in a long brown dress that created an air of elegance in a post shared online.

It perfectly hugged her body to show off her amazing figure and featured sheer fabric in the midsection along with thin spaghetti straps.

Elsa accessorized the outfit with circular gold earrings and a simple necklace that added to the stylish look along with a shiny gold purse held in her hand as she posed for the photo.

The Swedish model completed her outfit with sandals that featured gold straps. She wore her hair back in a slick low bun and her makeup was beautiful with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark eyelashes.

Elsa’s overall look was fashionable, elegant, and the perfect look to celebrate the new year.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel included in her caption, “New Years resolution?”

Elsa Hosk promotes FWRD

Elsa looked incredible for the new year, but this wasn’t just a post to showcase her gorgeous ensemble–it was also a promotion for FWRD. FWRD is a fashion line that sells a variety of fashionable apparel, bags, and accessories.

The 34-year-old also included in her caption, “Dress from @fwrd” in order to steer her fans to the brand.

Elsa looked incredible in the dress as always, and FWRD is certainly lucky to have her on board to model the clothing.

The celebrity shared the look with her 8.2 million followers, and it was flooded with over 200 comments who loved the stunning ensemble.

Elsa Hosk is gorgeous for the holiday season

Elsa was an astonishing beauty in a variety of fashionable holiday outfits.

The star posted a series of photos showing off her amazing looks over the holiday season. The first look showed her clad in a white sweater with a khaki skirt and a white scarf on her head.

Another look showed her in a sweater dress with a long-sleeved jacket worn over it. She paired this with knee-high black boots that accentuated her long legs.

One edgy photo showed her in a baggy white outfit including a beige hoodie, and white pants worn with a long black coat. Elsa can cull off any outfit, and it’s clear why she is so successful in her modeling career.

The model looked angelic in every ensemble that she wore, and her sleek hair and glowing makeup were as perfect as usual.

Elsa included in her caption, “@helsastudio holiday outfit remix” followed by a red heart emoji.