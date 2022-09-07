Elsa Hosk stuns in braless in unbuttoned denim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel/ImageCollect.com

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk stuns braless in unbuttoned denim.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked absolutely incredible on her Story in a low-rise denim mini skirt and matching button-up from her new collection Helsa by Elsa Hosk.

In her Instagram Story, Elsa is wearing the Low Rise Mini Skirt in Navy, which is available on the FWRD website for $178.

She is also wearing the matching Denim Overshirt in Nacy, which retails for $248.

Elsa paired the look with messy, undone hair, no shoes, and no bra for an effortless look that showcased her fantastic figure.

In the past, Elsa has worked as a model for brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Lilly Pulitzer, and Guess. Now, she is finally getting to model and design her own fashion brand, Hesla.

Elsa Hosk showing off a denim set from her line Helsa. Pic credit: @hoskaelsa/ Instagram

Elsa Hosk launches fashion brand Helsa

After 20 years of posing for the camera, Elsa Hosk has decided to have a say in the fashion department. You can see why if you have ever scrolled through her Instagram feed which is full of iconic fashion looks.

Elsa has an excellent sense of style that effortlessly mixes classic luxury with her Scandinavian roots.

The model and mother has taken the energy she’s invested in her own style and is now offering it to the masses with her new brand Helsa.

Vogue loves Elsa Hosk’s new collection

Helsa is a brand new fashion brand by supermodel Elsa Hosk, which Vogue has coined the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe.

Featuring 48 minimalist pieces, Helsa is a collection of high-quality clothes designed to fit well and elevate the mundane.

She told Vogue, “When thinking about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia.”

Her goal in creating the brand was to take inspiration from Swedish architecture, minimalism, and culture to create pieces that embodied her upbringing.

For the photoshoot, Helsa selected photographer Drew Vickers to capture the essence of the brand. She also decided to do the set on location in the Stockholm Archipelago, where she has found a lot of inspiration for the brand.

The Stockholm Archipelago is Sweden’s largest archipelago and a small collection of islands.

Many creatives have been influenced and fascinated by the Stockholm archipelago, so it is no surprise that Elsa Hosk also found them inspiring.

Her collection features many clothing options like oversized sweaters, pants, puffer jackets, mini skirts, belts, and tote bags.

To shop the collection, Helsa will be available exclusively on clothing sites Revolve and FRWD.