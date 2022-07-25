Elsa Hosk shows some skin in strapless top with wet hair

Elsa Hosk stunned in a black tube top while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk bared her bronzed shoulders in a low-cut strapless top as she continued to enjoy a vacation in Mallorca with her family.

The former Victoria’s Secret model stunned in a black tube top, reminiscent of the early aughts, which emphasized her extremely thin waist.

She paired it with oversized black trousers tied with a black belt and kept her accessories simple with nothing but a large, brown beach bag.

The IMG model looked as if she had just stepped out of the pool or a shower, as her blonde locks were still wet and swept back behind her shoulders.

Though, her makeup was a giveaway that she had been dry for a while, as she had sculpted dark eyebrows, lined eyes, and light pink lipgloss.

Elsa stood in front of what appeared to be the vacation house she’s staying at, as it was seen in other pictures. It featured a rustic wall and sliding glass doors, and has a pool where some of her other Instagram pics have been taken.

She captioned the photo, “Summer in @lioness_official 🖤,” advertising the clothing brand based in Australia.

It received over 165k likes, including from fellow model Gigi Hadid, and numerous compliments.

Elsa Hosk has posted several racy shots from her Mallorcan vacation

The model has posted several pictures from her vacation with her boyfriend Tom Daly and daughter Tuuli, including adorable family pics, and racy bikini shots.

Last week she posted a picture reminiscent of her Victoria’s Secret days, as she stood in front of a unique-looking bed built into the wall.

She wore a white, see-through leotard with little flowers and polka dots all over it, and covered her modesty only with her hands. Her hair was curly and natural, though very soft as if it had actually been styled, and she put a large pink flower behind her ear.

Elsa’s makeup matched the look, with dark eyebrows and a dark purple lip to go with her flower.

She captioned the picture, “Magic little bedroom🌺,” and it received over 287k likes, including from The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, and Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.

Elsa feared she could no longer work after having a baby and turning 30

As for working after turning 30 and having a baby, the model feared she wouldn’t be able to work anymore. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “I had always been scared of having a baby because I grew up in this industry where after 30, you were ‘over’ as a model… But today, the fashion industry is so different.”

But, she told the publication that becoming a mother has added to her model image. She said, “I think consumers have always been interested in more than just a pretty face. It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now. Being a mother, I think, adds to that; it gives you a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”