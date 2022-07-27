Elsa Hosk shows off tiny waist in white strapless bikini as she pulls down skirt

Elsa Hosk showed off her tiny and toned waist in a white strapless bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk showed off her itty bitty waist as she took in the view of a beautiful ocean backdrop as the sun shined down on her.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stood in front of boat-filled water as she stood on a stone ledge, taking in the sights.

She wore a strapless white bikini top with a little silver diamond in the center and paired it with a white matching skirt. In one photo, she tugged the skirt down to reveal black bikini bottoms and a flat stomach.

Her bikini top was tied in the back as she revealed a rear view in the first photo, showing off her full outfit later in the Instagram carousel.

Elsa accessorized with a black Chanel bucket hat, showing she keeps up with early aughts trends, and wore a black, heart-shaped purse and white flip-flops.

She captioned the photos, “Hope you’re having the best summer so far🤍.”

Elsa Hosk has been enjoying a Mallorcan vacation as she shares bikini photos

It looks as if the model is keeping up with her exercise routine while on vacation, as her bronzed frame looks more toned than ever.

Elsa has been sharing Mallorcan vacation pictures with her 7.9 million followers almost daily as she enjoys a break with her boyfriend Tom Daly and 1-year-old daughter Tuuli.

The Swedish IMG model, who has worked with brands such as Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Ungaro, and H&M, has posted numerous bikini and outfit pictures in front of enviable backgrounds in Mallorca.

Just last week, she shared a racy photo wearing a see-through leotard with little flowers and polka dots all over it, and she used her hands to cover her chest.

The shape of the leotard was extremely flattering showing off Elsa’s curvy yet firm frame, as well as her bronzed glow which she most likely has achieved by laying out in the summer sun.

Her hair was curly and looked as if it featured the quintessential Victoria’s Secret beach waves, paired with a dark pink flower put behind her ear.

She captioned the photos, “Magic little bedroom🌺,” and they received over 289k likes, including from The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.

Elsa talked about progress in the modeling industry

In October 2021, the model talked to Harper’s Bazaar about the progress she has seen in her industry.

“I think consumers have always been interested in more than just a pretty face. It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now,” she expressed to the magazine.