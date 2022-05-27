Elsa Hosk shows off long legs in black minidress and towering heels

Elsa Hosk stunned her Instagram followers in a black Valentino LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Laurent Koffel

Model Elsa Hosk showed off her thin pins in a stunning little black dress, which she posted to Instagram for her 7.7 million followers.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a black Valentino minidress that showed off her lean, long legs, featuring a very low-cut neckline and long sleeves.

Elsa Hosk wore an LBD with sky-high heels to amFAR Gala

She paired the LBD with a pair of sky-high black heels, black gloves, and a tiny black purse. Her jewelry featured a diamond necklace with matching bracelets, and a black headband that pushed her long blonde tresses from her face.

Clearly enjoying the warm weather, Elsa was stood in front of a house with green grass and palm trees in the background.

The look was apparently inspired by Brigitte Bardot, with the model captioning the photos, “If you asked me what my dream LBD look would be… @maisonvalentino glam for @amfar inspired by my fav French beauty icon Brigitte Bardot. Such a beautiful night, thank you for having me!!”

Elsa wore the look to the amFAR Gala in Cannes, where she joined a whole host of other celebrities, including Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria, and Ashley Graham.

Her followers went crazy for the pictures, with one writing, “You’re so beautiful [it] almost hurts to look,” along with heart-eye emojis.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Valentino and Nikki Makeup posted photos of the look inspired by Brigitte Bardot

Valentino posted the pictures to their own Instagram with the caption, “@hoskelsa was seen at the 2022 @amfar Gala during the @festivaldecannes this week in a #BlackEdition dress and #VALENTINOGARAVANI #TanGoShoes from #ValentinoPinkPPCollection, styled by @danixmichelle.”

Followers on the Valentino Instagram page were also in favor of the outfit, with one follower writing, “Put me in the ground, I’m dead,” along with a heart-eye and fire emoji.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Not only did Elsa set temperatures soaring with her gorgeous ensemble, her makeup was absolute fire. Nikki Makeup posted photos of Elsa’s cat-eye look, that featured a light pink lip and blushed cheeks.

She captioned the photos, “Beautiful @hoskelsa channelling Brigitte Bardot with a modern edge, for the Amfar Red Carpet last night. Using @valentino.beauty.”

Elsa also wore a Valentino dress to the Cannes film festival

Elsa stuck with Valentino for her dress at the Cannes film festival premiere of Elvis just a couple days earlier; she wore a bright pink gown that floated out like a parachute, with long sleeves, and a very low-cut neckline.

The model wore her hair up in a tight and elaborate bun, and paired it with matching long, pink gloves, and a diamonds. She wore the same cat-eye makeup as she did for the amFAR Gala.

Elsa posted multiple photos of the absolutely stunning pink dress, channeling old Hollywood glamour.