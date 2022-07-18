Elsa Hosk shows off long legs in barely-there black miniskirt

Elsa Hosk showed her long, lean legs in a black miniskirt and white blouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//StarMaxWorldwide

Elsa Hosk is still living her best vacation life as she shows off her thin pins in the sweltering sun.

Though she hasn’t tagged a location, judging by the pictures, it looks as if Elsa is enjoying a trip in Italy with her family and has enjoyed posting her vacation outfits in front of rustic walls and Cyprus trees.

In a recent Instagram post, Elsa wore a silky black skirt that barely covered everything and showed off her famous, long legs.

She paired the skirt with a unique-looking white top; it featured puffy sleeves and an old-fashioned collar, and it looked like she was following the age-old rule, loose on the bottom, tight on top, and tight on the bottom, loose on top.

Elsa accessorized with a pair of black heels with two straps going across the top of her foot, a black, heart-shaped purse, and black sunglasses.

Her blonde tresses were parted in the middle and were worn down as if she had simply given them a quick blow-dry or let them air-dry after taking a dip in the ocean.

Elsa Hosk has been showing off bright outfits while on vacation

Multiple shots of the model were taken in front of several old Italian walls. It looked as if Elsa had been enjoying some time in the sun, as she sported a golden tan and looked absolutely glowing.

Her photos were liked over 81k times, including by The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Despite the black and white outfit, Elsa packed various outfits in very bright colors, like neon pink and lemon-yellow.

Just a couple of days ago, Elsa wore a yellow terrycloth romper that buttoned up in the front.

She posted Instagram shots where she knelt in front of a gorgeous pool on a towel. She wore a matching yellow sunhat and paired it with a yellow handbag.

Elsa Hosk showed pictures of her back as the romper hugged her curves in all the right places. She was clearly a fan of the yellow color, posting close-up shots with her purse and a plate of lemons.

Elsa wore a figure-hugging hot-pink dress with no bra

In other Instagram shots just the day before, Elsa wore a hot-pink dress that was so tight that it was apparent she wasn’t wearing a bra. It hugged her curves and featured a small slit that went up the thigh.

Her dress featured ruffles along the slit with flower decoration and another ruffle along the sleeve.

She was clearly feeling summery, wearing a pair of heels with a white flower on top of them and pink strings wrapped around the ankle. She accessorized with a hot-pink purse.

Elsa wore her blonde hair in messy beach waves and light makeup with pink blushed cheeks.