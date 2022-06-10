Elsa Hosk shows off her assets in barely-there flower bikini

Elsa Hosk showed off her taut body in a retro flower bikini while hanging at the pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk, a former Victoria’s Secret model, showed off her toned body in a barely-there flower bikini while hanging out by a pool.

The stunning model, who is a former basketball player as well, wore a teeny tiny bikini with retro, colorful flowers and red trim in her latest Instagram photo.

Elsa showed off her lean, enviable figure in a retro bikini

Her blonde tresses were parted in the middle and looked slightly damp, while her makeup looked natural (though it was hard to tell since she was looking down.)

She carried a bright green purse, which she held in one hand in the first photo and slung over her shoulder in the second.

Elsa was hanging out by a pool that was situated in front of a beach and was seen walking toward the camera while later gazing off into the distance and showing off her long, lean legs.

She captioned the photo, “Missing this place [heart emoji].”

The photo received over 71,000 likes, and the comments heaped praise on Elsa for her physique.

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

A follower joked, “In my head I look like this,” and another said, “It’s rude that my body doesn’t look like this [heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa has been on a few trips recently and posted the pics to Instagram

It’s unclear what “place” Elsa was referring to since it wasn’t tagged, but it can be assumed she is referring to either her most recent vacation to Italy or when she went to the Cannes Film Festival, both of which she posted extensive photos to her Instagram.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Elsa was snapped wearing a bright pink, extremely low-cut Valentino gown with long, pink, satin gloves to match and a diamond necklace with a matching bracelet from Messika jewelry.

In Italy, Elsa posted bikini shot after bikini shot, with the most recent being a picture of her on a boat in Capri, Italy wearing a white and blue bikini and beach waves in her hair.

Elsa tries to stay away from processed food and mix up her workouts

The gorgeous model is an absolute gazelle and does a lot to keep her naturally tall figure lean and toned. She told Elle US that she doesn’t rely on a restrictive diet but just tries not to eat junk.

She said, “I try to stay away from processed food and eat organic with lots of vegetables and really nourishing foods to keep me strong.”

As for exercise, Elsa claimed she’s not a big fan of the gym, or she’ll get bored, so she tries to keep it interesting with a variety of workouts.

She told Marie Claire, “I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, Pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer.”