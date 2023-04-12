Elsa Hosk took Easter Sunday fashion to a whole new level in a light blue minidress.

The 34-year-old Swedish fashion model offered fans an inside look at her family’s Easter festivities, sharing intimate photos and videos of the fun-filled weekend.

But first, the dress. It gave pleated tennis skirt perfection at the bottom and fashion-forward business professional at the top, with just the right cinching to highlight her trim waistline.

Of course, leave it to Elsa to take two very different fashion aesthetics and make them work together in one gloriously chic look.

She wore her signature bright blonde locks in a chic updo with a few strands left out to frame her face, and she accessorized with a pair of timeless oversized gold earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elsa captioned the post, “Easter candy💗🌸🍬🐰🥚.”

Elsa Hosk embarked on a “non-casual outing” in Valentino

Speaking of Easter vibes, Elsa channeled her Valentino “alter-ego” last week in what can only be described as the most textural ensemble the world has ever seen — and it just so happened to be in perfect pastel Easter shades.

The former Victoria’s Secret lingerie model posed in the pale pink getup, which featured a tight long-sleeve body suit with unforgettable feathered pants.

Oh, and the pièce de résistance was her gorgeous black Valentino Loco bag with chain straps, which she made sure to highlight.

One glance at the Instagram Reel, and there’s simply no denying that Elsa’s a master of her craft.

Elsa Hosk turned heads in several jaw-dropping outfits to promote FWRD

As to be expected, Elsa is already way ahead of the fashion curve this month.

The blonde bombshell looked incredible in an array of amazing ensembles from FWRD, a luxury fashion label featuring curated designer styles.

Elsa, like many other hotter-than-the-sun celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, has a collection on FWRD, and the garments are simply to die for.

Elsa recently launched her own clothing line called HELSA, inspired by her Scandinavian roots, and fans can shop the comfortable, minimalist brand on FWRD and Revolve.

The carousel started with the impossible: a floor-length cargo skirt paired with a button-down V-neck sweater and a striped blazer. Oh, but hold on because the fits just kept getting better!

A quick scroll to the right showed Elsa rocking the socks off everything, from a preppy striped set and what appeared to be some type of biker jacket to a leather minidress and a puffer coat.

Her fashion truly knows no limits, and judging by these photos alone, neither does her chic blonde bob, which was styled differently in almost every snap.

“Pick your fighter 🍒 @fwrd,” she captioned the share.

Of course, beyond being a bonafide fashion maven and businesswoman, Elsa is a devoted mom first, so she can’t always be standing in front of a mirror choosing outfits for each day.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “For myself, there’s really no time to plan outfits right now, so the more versatile, comfortable, effortless they can be, the better.”