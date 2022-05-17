Elsa Hosk shows off curves in see-through lingerie

Elsa Hosk stunned Instagram followers in lacey, see-through lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Elsa Hosk, former Victoria’s Secret Angel and an all-around stunning model, gave her over 7 million Instagram followers a treat in the form of see-through lingerie.

While the 5’9″ Swedish model is no stranger to showing off her body in a bra and panties, now that Victoria’s Secret Fashion shows are a thing of the past, she now has to find other ways to give her fans a look at her assets; namely, on social media.

Elsa posted a series of shots in a white, lacy, see-through lingerie set

The blonde beauty posted a series of shots to Instagram wearing a white, lacey, see-through bra and panties set from Lounge Underwear.

She was seen standing in front of a hallway with glass doors while the sun streamed into the room, giving her a beautiful glow.

Her hair was parted in the middle with messy beach waves, and her makeup was romantic and light, with beige eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

She captioned the photo, “Weird spot but the light was good,” along with a sun emoji.

Elsa’s followers loved her look and left lots of comments

Just two hours after posting, her pictures already have over 80,000 likes and a flurry of comments praising her for her extremely fit and toned body.

Along with a comments section full of fire and heart emojis, a follower wrote, “Literally perfection.”

Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Not only did Elsa post a series of shots to her Instagram page, but she also took to her stories to add a few more pics of her makeup and outfit.

Model Elsa Hosk takes a selfie in a no-makeup look. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa also added pictures and a video to her Instagram stories

In one shot, she is seen in a selfie with a “no makeup” look, and in another, she is shown standing with one long, lean leg sticking out of a white robe.

Elsa Hosk shows off her toned leg in a white robe. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

In a video, she is seen in the same see-through lingerie set, posing for the camera, dancing around, fixing her hair, pushing up her breasts, and giving off a sultry gaze.

Elsa Hosk shows off her toned body in a see-through, white, lacy lingerie set. Pic credit: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa puts a ton of effort into keeping her body fit and stays away from processed food

The model puts a lot of effort into keeping her body toned, claiming she doesn’t restrict herself but does try to stay away from heavily processed foods.

She told Elle US, “I am really bad at being on a diet. As soon as I tell myself, ‘You have to eat this or that,’ I am going to do the exact opposite, so I didn’t tell myself anything. I just tried to say away from processed food. I feel like I have been working out so much I can eat what I want. I like to do it that way.”

As for working out? She told Marie Claire that she likes to mix in boxing workouts with barre and pilates.