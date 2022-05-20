Elsa Hosk shows off bikini body for business

Elsa Hosk has been on fire lately, sharing tons of sizzling snaps to her Instagram page to show off her hot bikini body. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Elsa Hosk is a model who just doesn’t seem to take a break!

The 33-year-old blonde stunner has been taking time lately to share some sizzling pics with her loyal Instagram followers and she was at it again recently with another revealing snap.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Elsa wowed as she posed in a sexy bikini to promote the newest shades to hit her Cloos x Elsa eye wear as she continues to kill it in her ambassadorship role for designer Christopher Cloos.

Elsa wore a skin-hugging floral bikini while promoting new shades

Elsa left her natural blonde hair hang loose and down around her shoulders in the hot snap, her blue eyes hidden underneath some dynamic shades that featured a cut-out in the middle of the brow area.

Looking like a surfer girl with her beachy waves, Elsa glowed in the photo, displaying her upper torso down to the top of her thighs as she wore a flowery two-piece.

Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

The model made being one year post-partum look like a breeze as she casually flaunted her washboard abs as she leaned against the side railing of what appeared to be a deck wall.

Elsa captioned the shot telling fans about the shades she was wearing, saying that the style was freshly out today online while explaining that they were only her third release since joining forces with Christopher.

Elsa began partnering with Christopher Cloos early this year

In January, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about her collaboration with the Cloos brand to market her retro-inspired accessories.

“I used to collect vintage frames,” Elsa told the publication. “All sorts of frames form the ‘60s and ‘70s. I drew a lot of my inspiration from my own little archive. I went off my ultimate, most-worn frames and tweaked them to the point where they felt absolutely perfect.”

“I wanted to create a collection that consists of a few styles that are so versatile that it’s all you need. The four styles that we’re doing together are all you need in your repertoire,” she continued.

Among the shades that are currently available is a cat-eye style with three different hued shades such as Noire, Ristretto and Dark Brown and a biodegradable frame, all of which cost $179.

“They feel very modern, but at the same time are a throwback to Old Hollywood and Marilyn Monroe. You could wear them to go on a red carpet, the French Riviera or on a boat and just feel super chic,” Elsa concluded.