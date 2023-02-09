Elsa Hosk looked ready for Valentine’s Day in a stylish red dress as she modeled Maison Valentino.

The supermodel had her long blonde locks in a ponytail as she stunned in a Valentino dress and showed love to their iconic Rockstud shoes that are designed by Valentino Garavani.

She accessorized the outfit with gold earrings and added red lipstick that complemented the outfit.

Elsa showed her stunning, slender legs in a series of photos she shared with her 8.3 million followers.

In one photo, she posed on a black couch while looking away from the camera.

In the third slide, Elsa held up the red Rockstud heel and revealed she was wearing a cut-out dress.

She then shared several closeups of her legs to show the stunning shoes on her feet.

Elsa credited the photographer, Julia Kulik, for the photos.

Elsa Hosk models a stylish outfit from Helsa Studio

Elsa posed for three photos in the Collared Boucle Sweater from her clothing brand Helsa Studio.

She paired the sweater with matching pants and a headscarf as she struck several poses which gave a view of the front and back of the clothes.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched the brand in partnership with Revolve in September last year.

In an interview with WWD, Elsa revealed that her Swedish background inspired the brand.

“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” Hosk said in the interview.

She continued, “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden, I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature.”

She then explained how she came up with the designs for the brand. She said, “The fabrics, colors and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm.”

She continued, “Feeling and looking my best while living freely and fully enjoying the moment.”

The collection includes loungewear dresses, jackets, leather, and accessories.

The prices range from $38 for underwear to $658 for the Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather Trench Coat.

Elsa Hosk breaks down her diet

In an interview with Style Craze, Elsa revealed what she eats in a day.

For breakfast, she starts the day with eggs and bacon, which are rich in protein.

She then has a mozzarella and tomato panini with lentil soup for lunch.

She also enjoys eating out and once ordered fried cheese, chicken skewers, rice pilaf, potatoes, and a cucumber and feta salad.

In general, her diet is nutrition-rich, with several sources of protein, healthy fats, and some carbohydrates.

She doesn’t enjoy snacks but will have smoothies on occasion.