Hailey Bieber just got a big endorsement for her skincare line, thanks to stunning model Elsa Hosk who posed wearing some cream from the line.

If anyone knows anything about skincare, it would be Elsa because she has made her living by posing in front of the camera.

Accordingly, she must keep her skin glowing for smooth makeup application and flawless photos.

Therefore, Elsa’s word holds weight, and her shoot for Rhode should garner publicity.

As if the endorsement wasn’t enough to draw attention, Elsa showed skin, making the campaign’s likelihood for success all but certain.

Elsa shared a delightful carousel of pictures with her 8.3 million Instagram followers. She received a lot of praise, with 34,000 likes and counting on the post.

Elsa Hosk promotes Rhode Skin

Elsa’s first picture showed her arms crossing her chest and her hands resting on her shoulders.

The Swedish stunner gazed into the camera with parted lips and a fierce stare. Elsa rocked minimal makeup, thanks to artist Leah Darcy, who glossed and lined her lips, adding dewy skin.

The model’s platinum blonde tresses were in an updo, with pieces of her bangs framing her face, thanks to stylist Ricky Mota.

Elsa was sure to tag the team of creatives and stylists who helped get her ready for the shoot.

The second shot featured Elsa with her side to the camera, tilting her head and switching up her pose. The new angle unveiled Elsa’s silver hoop earrings, although she wasn’t wearing much else.

Next, Elsa used her knee as a platform, placing one of Rhode’s chic packages on her leg.

A swipe right revealed Elsa using one of Rhode’s products, with some cream just under her eye. In this image, Elsa wore a gray spaghetti strap undergarment.

Finally, Elsa closed her eyes and pouted her lips with the product in front of her face.

And, if fans were curious about the product in Elsa’s hand, she showed the Peptide Glazing Fluid. The product has firming and moisturizing properties, retailing for $29 on Hailey’s Rhode website.

Hailey Bieber creates Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber’s company Rhode Skin has been a smash hit with influencers and young people like Elsa.

While it seems that celebrity skincare products are a dime a dozen, Hailey said her line was different.

Hailey told PEOPLE, “What sets Rhode apart is we’re putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good.”

Hailey continued, describing the philosophy that underlined her brand.

She explained, “These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to.”

Accordingly, Hailey started her skincare line with three flagship items: Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment.

Fans can purchase the items on the Rhode Skin website.