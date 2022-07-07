Elsa Hosk shows long legs pantless in white top for Paris Couture Week

Elsa Hosk stunned at Paris Couture Week with no pants and a white blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elsa Hosk gracefully stormed down the runway at the Celia Kritharioti show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Tuesday, showing off her long legs with no pants on.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stomped down the runway wearing a white, off-the-shoulder blazer with embellished buttons and black fur on at the ends of the sleeves.

Elsa wore a white blazer with no pants for Haute Couture Week

Despite not wearing any pants, she did have a silver, flapper-inspired skirt to cover up her modesty and paired the ensemble with black flats.

Her hair was in its usual beach waves, and her makeup was super glam with a light pink lip.

Somehow Elsa appeared to fit in better at a Paris Haute Couture show than a Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Elsa brought her daughter and boyfriend to Paris on a family work trip

While Elsa looked glam on the runway, that doesn’t mean she isn’t still a mom, as she brought her daughter Tuuli with her.

Any parent will know that traveling with a baby is not easy, but according to her Instagram photo dumps, it looked like a cozy and fun 48 hours in Paris.

In the first photos, Elsa was seen standing in front of a car and an airplane wearing super baggy trousers, athletic sneakers, a white tank top with no bra, and a black leather jacket. She paired the travel ensemble with a simple baseball hat, and it was an outfit only a very tall, gazelle such as Elsa could pull off.

In later photos, her daughter Tuuli and her boyfriend Tom Daly were featured, with Tom holding their blonde, curly-haired daughter in the back seat of a car, and Elsa holding her on a couch in a Parisian hotel room.

Elsa captioned the photos, “Tuulis first trip to Europe,” along with travel-themed emojis.

Elsa was seen walking the streets of Paris with her legs on display

In a second photo dump from the trip, Elsa once again wore an outfit that only she could pull off. She wore an oversized, long-sleeved t-shirt, long, thick socks, New Balance athletic sneakers, and a bucket hat. Her makeup looked ethereal and romantic, with a light pink lip.

Elsa had her long legs on display as she sat for a photo, and was later seen pushing a stroller through the streets of Paris, looking every inch the trendy parent.

Elsa went for an outfit change at some point, posing on the street in a zebra-print maxi-dress with long sleeves and tan flip flops.

She shared more pictures from the trip, including a delicious cappuccino and her adorable sleeping baby in a pink sweater.

She captioned the sweet photos, “48hrs in Paris❤️💤.”